The Venice Film Festival 2020 will continue as planned despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus

The president of the Venice Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, believes that Italian government officials would allow them to open & # 39; six or seven & # 39; Movie theaters for special screenings of the festival in September.

The Venice Film Festival will continue as planned in September, and organizers promise to challenge the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major film, music, television and sports events have been canceled or postponed this year due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and the Cannes Film Festival has now been postponed until an unspecified date.

However, although Italy has been one of the countries most affected by the virus, Roberto Cicutto, president of the Venice Biennale, the organization that runs the Venetian festival, told the Italian news agency ANSA on Monday April 20 that it was not would be postponed or canceled.

Cicutto also denied plans proposed by Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux to collaborate on a joint event after the indefinite postponement of French film flamboyance.

"With Cannes, everything is possible," Ciucutto said. "But I find it disconcerting that Thierry Fremaux continues to say that he continues to examine the situation and does not say what he wants to do. We are continuing with our program … there is no dialogue."

The Venice chief said he believed Italian government officials would allow them to open "six or seven" movie theaters for special screenings at festivals.

Italy has been closed since the beginning of March, with all cinemas and nonessential businesses closed, as more than 23,000 have died from the disease, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins Institute in the United States. However, the crisis has caused the postponement of Venice's theater and dance festivals.