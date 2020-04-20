The US Navy USA Oak Hill Amphibious Transport Dock Ship Deploys to Arabian Gulf

The US Navy USA It deployed the USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) amphibious transport dock to the Arabian Gulf, according to the Eastern Navy Public Affairs Support Element.

Currently, the USS New York (LPD 21) operates in the Arabian Gulf in the Fifth Fleet area of ​​operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through from the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

Oak Hill is the second landing ship to be named. Its namesake honors the residence of the fifth President of the United States, James Monroe, and serves as a proud monument to President Monroe and an important piece of United States history.

Dock landing ships support amphibious operations to include air landings, LCACs, and conventional landing craft, on hostile shores.

These ships are capable of providing medical assistance, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistical support, medium and heavy lift air support, and provide a diverse capacity that includes assessment and security.