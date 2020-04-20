The star of & # 39; Green Acres & # 39; Tom Lester died of Parkinson's related complications

The 81-year-old actor, who starred opposite Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor in the hit 1960s comedy, also appeared in episodes of & # 39; Little House on the Prairie & # 39; and & # 39; Knight Rider & # 39 ;.

Actor Tom Lester, the last surviving main cast member of the hit comedy "Green Acres," died at the age of 81.

According to TMZ, he passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday morning, April 20, after suffering complications related to Parkinson's disease.

Born in Mississippi, Lester moved to Hollywood in the mid-1960s and began his career on stage.

He soon landed the role of farmer Eb Dawson on "Green Acres," and starred opposite Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor on the show, which lasted six seasons until 1971.

Lester reprized the role in the related series "Petticoat Junction" and "The Beverly Hillbillies", as well as in the 1990 reunion film "Return to Green Acres".

He also appeared in episodes of "Little House on the Prairie", "Knight Rider" and "Santa Barbara", and in movies like "Benji" and Gordy from 1974 in 1994.

Lester's last on-screen acting concert was in 2014 action / comedy "Campin & # 39; Buddies".