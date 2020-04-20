The New Yorker adds co-op to its online crossword puzzles

I never knew I wanted online co-op in a crossword puzzle app, but The New Yorker You have added the feature to your online puzzles. Turns out, it's a great way to solve a puzzle with a partner.

To begin solving together, you must first open one of the New Yorkers crossword puzzles (here is today's), click on the text "Associated mode,quot; in the toolbar at the top of the crossword puzzle and then login or create a free account with The New Yorker. Once you are logged in and click on the text "Associated Mode,quot;, you will see a message with a button to copy a link to the crossword puzzle that you can send to a friend. When your friend clicks or taps the link, they can both work together on the crossword puzzle. (That "Partner Mode,quot; text will change to "Co-Solution,quot; once your friend is in the crossword puzzle.)

As each of you completes your answers, they will appear on the other person's screen almost immediately.

From there, everyone can click or tap to solve the puzzle. The row or column that matches the track you are watching will be highlighted in blue, while the row or column your friend is watching will be highlighted in green. As each of you completes your answers, they will appear on the other person's screen almost immediately.

I had a lot of fun working on today's puzzle on my computer with my wife, who was on her phone. Joint resolution allowed us to focus on different tracks, and there were times when one of us completed one track and the other jumped to complete another because we saw something we had lost before.

You could definitely see us doing another puzzle together again, though it's worth noting that The New Yorker It will count a crossword puzzle as one of your limited number of free items for a month, so there will be a limit to the number of puzzles you can do unless you are subscribed.

