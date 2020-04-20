The new coronavirus was not designed in a lab, so stop sharing conspiracy videos – BGR

Some coronavirus conspiracy theories drive the idea that China may have developed the COVID-19 virus in a laboratory, using existing studies on SARS and other coronaviruses as proof that humans can genetically manipulate new viruses.

There is research showing that bat coronavirus strains could mutate to jump into humans. Still, a 2015 study explained the need to look at this family of viruses after the SERS and MERS epidemics to prevent other outbreaks.

A new study published a few weeks ago confirmed that the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not similar to anything else, completely eliminating the possibility that the virus was created in a laboratory.

You should be more than familiar with all the steps you can take to reduce your risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus. Wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds, disinfect surfaces, avoid approaching other people, and isolate yourself if possible. And of course, you should wear a face mask of some kind when you need to go shopping for essential food and supplies (here we show you how to make your own face masks). Officials may have also warned you to avoid fake news about the coronavirus, but that is now always easy. The broadcast of COVID-19 fake viral news is yet another pandemic we all have to contend with, and that's what I've been up to lately in personal exchanges with friends and family. It's really easy to get rid of most of the erroneous information about the coronavirus that circulates online, and you should do it to prevent your loved ones from believing in the information they get from suspicious sources. But what happens when someone sends you information that is difficult to dispute?

A few days ago, I received a video that I would normally have immediately dismissed. He talked about how Chinese researchers were able to create a chimera virus in 2015 that closely resembles the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the new disease COVID-19. And it didn't originate from a fringe website that powered conspiracy theories that would have convinced him that the coronavirus is man-made. I immediately sent the answer I already had on hand. In mid-March, we know for sure that the SARS-CoV-2 was not manufactured in a laboratory. Scientists around the world studied the genome of the new virus and concluded that there is no way the virus was created by man. The researchers found that the virus leaped from animals to humans, although they still did not understand where the key mutation, or the genetic change that allowed the virus to bind to a receptor in human cells, occurred.

But because the source of the clip was a reputable Italian television station, I searched for the studio that focused on Italian history. It turns out that the study exists, but it hardly proves that people created the new coronavirus.

The news segment that aired on RAI3 (video below in Italian) in November 2015 it was addressed in this Run history. The video began circulating again in Italy in late March, a country devastated by the virus. It is easy to understand why some people would fall for such conspiracy theories in a region experiencing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world. The newspaper questions the conspiracy theory immediately, citing scientists and officials familiar with the investigation.

However, articles like Run don't go viral on WhatsApp. They are out-of-context videos that go viral, and that video contains misleading information.

For starters, it's not the Chinese researchers who worked on this particular virus. The November 2015 study is titled A group of circulating bat coronavirus similar to SARS shows potential for human emergence, and is a co-author of 15 scientists. Most of them are from the USA. USA, including major authors (University of North Carolina, FDA, and Harvard Medical School). Two researchers from Wuhan, China and one from Switzerland also contributed to the study.

The study explains that recent epidemics including SARS and MERS underscore "the threat of interspecies transmission events leading to outbreaks in humans." The researchers created a chimeric virus in a laboratory using the spike protein of a SARS-like virus that circulates in Chinese horseshoe bat populations (SHC014) in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV spine. Under laboratory conditions, this virus was able to connect to ACE2 proteins and replicate in the primary cells of the human airways. Given the extensive news coverage of SARS-CoV-2, that's when some will conclude that the chimera virus is proof that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory. Was not!

The researchers tested the virus in mice and observed remarkable pathogenesis. The conclusion was that the work "suggests a potential risk of resurgence of the SARS-CoV of viruses currently circulating in bat populations."

The purpose of this type of research is to prepare for potential outbreaks and work on vaccines and other medications that could treat one. It is not absolutely indicative that humans develop viruses in laboratories as biological weapons. These are respected researchers, some of whom may have used their knowledge to address questions about the new coronavirus. An example in this case is lead researcher Vineet D. Menachery, now at the University of Texas, who spoke about COVID-19 immunity with The New York Times recently, comparing it to SARS and MERS.

Infection with the 2015 chimera virus led to weight loss but had minimal fatality in mice, the study concluded. The researchers cautioned that "the starting materials needed for emerging SARS-like strains are currently circulating in animal reservoirs."

"Remarkably, although full-length SHC014-CoV probably requires additional spinal adaptation to mediate human disease, the high-frequency recombination events documented in CoV families underscore the possibility of future emergency and the need for more preparation, "the study read.

Vaccines and other therapies did not work to block virus replication, and research explained that more similar studies may be required to understand the potential of other SARS-like viruses to spread to humans and tailor treatment. The study also addressed the decision of the US government. USA From pausing the previous year's gain-of-function (GOF) projects, warning that "research on the occurrence of CoV and therapeutic efficacy may be severely limited in the future."

This takes us almost five years later, in mid-March 2020, when researchers published a study in it in Nature Magazine That explains that the new SARS-CoV-2 virus bears no similarity to known coronaviruses.

"By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes," said Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research Daily science. "These two characteristics of the virus, mutations in the RBD portion of the spike protein and its distinct spinal column, rule out laboratory manipulation as a possible source of SARS-CoV-2."

Researchers from Scripps Research, Tulane University, the University of Sydney, the University of Edinburgh and Columbia University collaborated on the new study. Anyone else with access to the COVID-19 genome could confirm these findings. And maybe they should, so at least one of them goes viral on WhatsApp.

And don't even try to link Bill Gates' popular 2015 TED talk about the risks of viral pandemics in today's world with any video clip detailing China's "same-year,quot; research. Gates made his comments in March of that year, long before the November study in Nature he left. Gates made that speech because the world had witnessed several epidemics in previous years, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, and H1N1, and was not doing enough to prevent an even greater one. Fast forward about 5 years, and it's pretty clear that Gates knew what he was talking about.

