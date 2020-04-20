The man is shot on live Instagram while begging for life! (Graphic)

A Birmingham man was nearly killed on Saturday, while broadcasting live on Instagram, MTO News found out.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GUN VIOLENCE

The victim was ambushed twice, and the second was nearly fatal. MTO News received reports that his enemies initially shot the man while driving his car. At first, the victim was able to escape from the shooters. And as he walked away, the man pulled out his phone and began streaming his escape live.

But things quickly went from bad to worse. The man stopped and received help from one of his friends. and the OPPS reached it.

According to social media reports, the shooters stopped shooting. The man was reportedly shot over 10 bullets, and miraculously survived.

The victim is a rapper named OG Chris. He reportedly suffered a dislocated hip while avoiding bullets.

Here he is on the scene:

.

MTO News contacted Birmingham police for comment. But at the time of publication, we did not receive a response.

