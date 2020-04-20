Home Entertainment The man is shot on live Instagram while begging for life! (Graphic)

A Birmingham man was nearly killed on Saturday, while broadcasting live on Instagram, MTO News found out.

The victim was ambushed twice, and the second was nearly fatal. MTO News received reports that his enemies initially shot the man while driving his car. At first, the victim was able to escape from the shooters. And as he walked away, the man pulled out his phone and began streaming his escape live.

