The bride of the future, Lori Harvey, got excited about new photos for this reason

Based on her recent activities on Instagram, it seems that Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey has been having the best time of her life despite the ongoing pandemic crisis.

The aspiring social media influencer has spent the period of self-isolation at her spacious Beverly Hills home in the company of her boyfriend, rapper Future.

However, it seems that even though the 23-year-old has been staying mostly in her mansion recently, she still decided to get glamorous and share a photo on Instagram.

For the occasion, the model took on the camera, and looked stunning with earthy-colored eyeshadows and glossy lipstick.

While Lori was dressed in a simple black sports bra, she complemented her look with a pair of diamond earrings.

Lori decided that a snap wasn't enough, because she later shared a second selfie, taken from a slightly different angle and with the "Hello Kitty,quot; filter added. Lori always shines for the Gram.

In a new interview, Future said this about his beloved: "It doesn't bother me. It's just, you know, what to give away and you know what not to take out or whatever. You're still trying to find those different ways. To keep it private, but somehow give your fans little ideas about what's going on in your life. You get the people in the world they want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you have to save most of it for yourself and your partner. spark for you, man. Just hold that energy. You have to protect your energy at all costs. "

Meanwhile, Future has been dealing with some legal issues, as the 36-year-old woman was involved in a paternity lawsuit by Eliza Reign, who claimed that the rapper was the father of her son, Reign, the 1-year-old girl.

At the moment, the interpreter of "Life Is Good,quot; has not recognized Reign as his son, and denied paternity, despite confessing that he and Eliza were involved in an intimate relationship, which lasted for two years until its end. in 2018.

In a recent court motion, Eliza insisted that her daughter's alleged father pay about $ 50,000 a month in order to care for her son.

Ad

So far Future has officially sired six children from 5 different partners.



Post views:

0 0