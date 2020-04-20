The best Hollywood sports dramas of this decade

Hollywood has a weakness for sports movies. And it is not only athletes at the national or international level who make films about their lives, their achievements. For the most part, such films are about a helpless hero who surpasses high odds of emerging as the champion. We already know the formula, but we still love to see sports action come to life on the big screen. All sports movies also contain reams and tons of scenes where handsome men and women exercise like crazy. To provide some motivation for exercise and for cutting-edge action, we bring you a list of the best Hollywood sports dramas that came out this decade. Put on your boxing gloves and enjoy.

The fighter (2010)

Director: David O. Russell

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo

This biographical sports drama centers on a real boxer, Micky Ward, played by Wahlberg, who has to contend with the pressure exerted by his family and girlfriend to emerge as the welterweight champion of his day. Christian Bale plays his half brother Dicky, who overcomes crack addiction to become a coach. Wahlberg reportedly trained for four years to achieve the physique of a boxer. He even built a boxing ring at his home and privately trained as a boxer to keep his rhythm correct. He even rejected a stunt double and nearly broke his nose during a sequence. Bale won an Oscar for Best Supporting Role of a Destructive Drug Abuser who breaks his habit and gets involved with the boxing world again.

Guerrero (2011)

Director: Gavin O & # 39; Connor

Starring: Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, Nick Nolte

Brendan (Joel Edgerton), a high school physics teacher and former MMA fighter, is struggling to support his wife Tess (Jennifer Morrison) and their two daughters. She had to mortgage her home to pay for her youngest daughter's open-heart surgery. To pay off a mortgage, you decide to participate in an MMA tournament. Meanwhile, his brother Tommy Riordan (Tom Hardy), a former US Marine, also returns to his life after 14 years. He wants his father Paddy Conlon (Nick Nolte), a recovering alcoholic, to train him for the same tournament. Both brothers emerge as favorites and are on a collision course. Both play for high stakes. The question is, will they emerge as brothers after the fight or will they be lost because of their animosity?

Hurry (2013)

Director: Ron Howard.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Pierfrancesco Favino, Natalie Dormer

James Hunt and Niki Lauda will find a place among the top 10 best racing drivers in the world. They had a famous rivalry during the golden age of race car racing. While Lauda joined Scuderia Ferrari, Hunt was the best driver for the McLaren team. Lauda had the worst type of accident in 1976 during the German Grand Prix, suffering third-degree burns to the head and face and internal burns to the lungs. Because he is in the hospital, Hunt is ahead on points. Using all his willpower, Lauda returns to active racing just six weeks later and begins earning all the points he has lost. During the final race of the season, the Japanese Grand Prix, Lauda withdraws from the race due to slippery conditions and Hunt, overcoming the strenuous conditions, takes third place and wins the championship by a single point. The film was an intense representation of their rivalry, and Chris Hemsworth, playing Hunt, and Daniel Brühl, playing Lauda, ​​were brilliant in their respective roles.

Creed (2015)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Anthony Bellew

This is a sequel and a reboot of the Rocky franchise. What Stallone has effectively done is pass the baton into the capable hands of Michael B Jordan. The symbolism gets deeper because Jordan plays the son of Apollo Creed, Rocky's biggest rival turned mentor and friend. Donnie Johnson is the illegitimate son of Apollo Creed raised by his widow Mary Anne. She doesn't like it when he announces his decision to become a professional boxer, just like his father. She is apprehensive because Ivan Drago killed Apollo in the ring. Donnie seeks the help of Rocky Balboa, who reluctantly agrees to teach him. Rocky develops cancer but decides not to use chemotherapy because he had not helped his wife. The final fight has many similarities to Rocky's first fight with Apollo. Donnie goes the distance but loses the fight on points. He may have lost the fight, but he wins the night and even his opponent recognizes that he is the future of professional boxing.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Director: James Mangold

Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon

Ford v Ferrari recreates the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari to create the perfect race car. The 1966 Le Mans was probably the most historic in the history of the iconic Le Mans 24-hour race. Three Ford cars crossed the finish line together, creating a moment never before seen in history. The film captures the bitter rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at a T. And also brings to light the life of race car visionary Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and his friend, associate and driver, legendary Ken Miles (Christian Bale) . The action on the race track is world-class and leaves you teetering on the edge of your seat as cars approach at superhuman speeds. Watch the film to see the golden age of auto racing and the accompanying human drama.