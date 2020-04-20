The baker and the beauty show the aftermath of Daniel's night

It turns out that celebrities can be really good for business.

In tonight's episode of The baker and the beautyDaniel & # 39; s (Victor Rasuk) family discovers that their night with Noa Hamilton (Nathalie kelly) and the greeting he gave them on social media gave his bakery the best day of his life and, therefore, it's time for a celebration … and to annoy Daniel a little more about whether he will continue to see his new friend. Noa has invited him to an elegant party, and he is deciding if he will go.

At the end of last week's first episode, Daniel had been pretty sure his night with Noa was something unique (because, of course, he didn't know he was starring in a TV show about ha baker and a beauty), but then she He appeared on his doorstep the next morning as a surprise.