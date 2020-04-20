The Bachelor: LTYH: Deception Rumors and Love Squares

Week two of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart And we just have to say that it's much more fun to see women handing out roses.
Tonight, the men had to choose, and that meant the women had to start panicking and holding on to any men they thought would give them the best chance to stay, even if he was the last resort. And while it's more fun to watch women choose, tonight's rose ceremony uncovered at least one woman we are finding it very difficult to eradicate right now, and sent home one of our favorites in the process.
But before the ceremony, there was a real drama in the form of Trevor's dating story, and we can't help but wonder if there was any behind-the-scenes manipulation to make this play out as it did …
Before I fooled you
First, Jamie received an appointment card, even though he had already had an appointment and most of the house had not. Sure, she had a date after Ryan asked her, but still, she had a date. And these dates are not just dates, they are a kind of dream experiences for musicians, such as playing John Mayer's guitar or having a Guitar Center for themselves. Or at least most of them are. This time Jamie and Trevor arrived at Venice Beach, which Trevor used to do when he was a teenager. Cute, but not exactly what musicians' dreams are made of.
Of course they had a great time, but things were getting more interesting at the mansion when newcomer Natascha arrived and he immediately wanted everyone's filth in the house. He quickly realized that he knew about Trevor from his ex-girlfriend, and he was not good news. He was, according to her, a cheater and a liar.
As soon as Jamie and Trevor returned from their date, she confronted him, pushing him away and even refusing to let him "settle down." She asked him if what he had heard was true, and he said that there was no physical trap, only "emotional,quot;. Then he said there was no emotional trap, then he said yes, and he finally admitted both the emotional trap and the lie.
Meanwhile, one of the other girls was telling Jamie what Natascha had said. "I told him in the hot tub that I had been cheated on in all the relationships I've been in," Jamie exclaimed.
He had also said in an interview that he couldn't see something go wrong in this relationship, which is exactly how you make sure something goes wrong in your TV relationship.
Trever then went to talk to Jamie, and somehow smoothed it out to the point where he still happily accepted his rose, while Natascha received a rose from none other than Jamie episode one Ryan.
Natascha's connection to Trevor and the perfectly timed arrival when she was on a date seemed suspicious to us, but she claims that everything was legitimate.
"No, it was really like … it's one of those things that you look like, this can't be … it can't be this boy, right? And they say? It is. And I say, for," said on the phone. "It was one of those moments like, unbelievable, like, yeah, and at that point, I thought, well, I know his ex-girlfriend, like, here we go, you know. It was shocking to me that he would be on the show. And I I was like, gosh, what are the odds, you know?
(More of Natascha to come.)
The Brandon effect
For some reason, half of the manor is obsessed with Brandon. Brandon is perfectly fine, but is it worth the love and affection of three women at the same time? Unclear. It cannot be confirmed.
Savannah, Mel and Julia had all eyes on him, although Julia had already been very kind to Sheridan, who only has eyes for her. Clearly, Julia simply isn't interested in Sheridan and can't admit it, but is she really interested in Brandon? We may never know.
"I need to be with Brandon, and that's all that matters," he said. Oof
She seemed convinced that it was Brandon who would be giving her her rose and was about to wonder what Sheridan would do when that inevitably happened, while Mel seemed to have no other options and thought she had a connection to Brandon who would. save her from going home.
But in the end, Brandon (who was strangely early in the rose delivery process) gave his rose to Savannah, allowing Sheridan to give her rose to Julia (who "happily,quot; accepted "), and which means that Mel (devastatingly) went home.
In the meantime, we can't help but wonder what would have happened if Sheridan had gone before Brandon. If Sheridan had offered her her rose when Julia thought she had a chance with Brandon, would she have said no? Would all of this have been different ?!
If we were running this, we would have put Sheridan first to force Julia to make a decision, but it's just us.
Who owns this line anyway?
We just want to say that we don't tolerate musical improvisation unless you are (or at least one of you is) literally Wayne Brady. And yet we had to witness Chris and Bri uncomfortably inventing a song while exploring the famous Sunset Blvd Guitar Center (it's actually famous).
But to be honest, even that wasn't as annoying as Bri's story about her ex. She was engaged and buying her wedding dress, and when she found it, she enthusiastically called her fiancé only to have him tell her not to buy it! Where's that horror movie version of Say yes to the dress?!
Anyway, Chris and Bri are great despite the roller coaster we had to go through tonight.
Elsewhere…
After last week's big fight over whether or not he said he would take her on a date, Matt and Rudi figured things out (for now). She has her rose and they are kissing, very good for them. Danny (who) chose Bekah (who), and that's good for them, too.
Newcomer Ruby received a rose from Gabe, and Ryan kept Natascha, which means that two of the rookies stayed while Mel, Mariana and Cheyenne are out and we want to express the opinion that this show in this format should not be sent La people at home. How are you supposed to decide if you like someone in two days? Furthermore, many of these people already feel like they are hard dating after two days, so what do we know?
Now again, we are devastated to see favorite fans (we are fans and she is our favorite) Mel headed home so early.
We interviewed a handful of contestants just hours before they started filming, and asked what they were looking for and what they expected from this experience. This is what Mel told us:
A B C
What are you looking for in a person?
"I think in a world of musicians, it is really difficult to immediately find someone very real. Any industry, correct. And so, someone who feels comfortable enough with himself to be genuine with you. As if to say: How Are you, is, would you know, oh she really wants to know hello and it's not just like, you know, and then he would respond, really how it is, you know, and he just has that good structure and he likes rock to start By, just, you know, I think that's what I'm going to investigate today is, 'How's your day, man, what's going on? How are you?' And if I don't get a genuine answer if I get cocky like 'oh you know' as some kind of stupid, made-up, non-genuine answer, I think I'm really going to consider that. But genuine, honest I'm not concerned about the attractive part because national television and I know that everyone who chose is good in that category, or at least I It would take us to assume. The talent is definitely there, but I also know that they are going to have talent too. This is a national television show … "
Any anxiety about dating another musician?
"Oh yeah. F – k yeah. Hanging out with musicians is definitely difficult, you know, it's very easy to fall in love with someone else's craft and forget about the things that make them. And so you can sing me a song to the benefit while doing your scrambled eggs the way you like it, sure, and I can fall in love with you, but at the end of the day when I take your music from you and I take your art from you and I take all the distractions, who are you really? So I'm definitely worried about that It definitely comes and goes too. I've definitely had people fall in love with me just because of my trade and when it came down to it, when it was stripped, it didn't end up working, so it will be interesting … "
And what do you hope to get out of this, besides love?
"Love would be wonderful. I think I keep going back to the answer, walking away with some kind of emotional memory. I want to be able to like myself if I feel zero things like a complete psychopath, I am going to be bombarded. You know I want to be completely devastated or that I want to be completely inspired. I want to walk away with something I can take, you know, metaphorically and work. "
Let's hope he has that metaphor!
Stay tuned for more on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, specifically from Natascha herself …
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTML94533fadfc6032567afdfb31b4ed403112%