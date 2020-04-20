The Bachelor: LTYH: Deception Rumors and Love Squares

Week two of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart And we just have to say that it's much more fun to see women handing out roses.

Tonight, the men had to choose, and that meant the women had to start panicking and holding on to any men they thought would give them the best chance to stay, even if he was the last resort. And while it's more fun to watch women choose, tonight's rose ceremony uncovered at least one woman we are finding it very difficult to eradicate right now, and sent home one of our favorites in the process.

But before the ceremony, there was a real drama in the form of Trevor's dating story, and we can't help but wonder if there was any behind-the-scenes manipulation to make this play out as it did …