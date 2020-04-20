The 49ers trade rumors: San Francisco's best purchasing advocates, draft picks

The 49ers are open for business. That's the buzz at least, just a few days before the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.

San Francisco has already been active with its 2020 capital project. Earlier this offseason, the team traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the 13th overall pick. In October, it passed out its third and fourth round picks to the catcher. Open Emmanuel Sanders, who has since signed with the Saints.

Now the 49ers could be back for more laps and deals. Considering it's draft week, teams have less reason to tell the truth and much more incentive to manipulate negotiations in their favor. So it's probably smart to take any rumor with a grain of salt.

These reports could be an effective way to spread the word that certain players or teams are available for the right price. It wasn't a big secret that the 49ers would be willing to change considering they are currently slated to pick 124 between their No. 31 pick and their next pick, the 156th overall pick in the fifth round.

& # 39; Fielding calls & # 39; of the 49ers in their two first-round picks

The 49ers respond in their first-round picks, No. 13 and No. 31 overall, and are open to negotiating either or both picks, according to league sources. After 31, the 49ers did not plan to re-elect until No. 156 in the fifth round. There are no second, third and fourth round selections. Do you want more selections? – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

Adam Schefter reported Monday that the 49ers are open on the downside of "one or both,quot; their first-round picks. San Francisco has been a popular landing spot for one of the top three simulated draft receivers: Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Henry Ruggs, or defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who could help replace Buckner.

If the 49ers want a shot at any of those four prospects, they probably can't move very far on the board. The thirteenth pick could be a good place for a lower draft team that is looking for an offensive tackle and wants to jump in front of the Buccaneers, who will likely take one. The Dolphins are a potential partner who should be on the market for two offensive tackles in this draft. They pick at 18 and have 14 league draft picks.

The No. 31 pick, meanwhile, could be a prime spot for a team looking to return at the end of the first round. First-round picks come with the option to extend the player's rookie contract to a fifth year, compared to a standard four-year contract for each non-first-round pick. The new CBA added a new wrinkle to the fifth year option: it is now fully guaranteed the moment it is exercised and includes performance-based incentives that can make it almost as expensive as the franchise tag in some situations. It will be interesting to see how that affects San Francisco's ability to move No. 31.

The 49ers have reportedly made big defensive trading players available

After talking to teams across the league, the 49ers want to fix some boundary issues and have made Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander along with Goodwin and Tartt available for the trade. Will they get takers? I'm not sure, but all four names are on the list available for the right price. – Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 20, 2020

Defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander are two really strong players who helped contribute to one of the best defenses in the NFL last season. The Athletic's Michael Lombardi reports they could be on the move for the right price.

Ford was acquired from the Chiefs last March in exchange for the 49ers' second-round pick in 2020. They signed it with a five-year extension worth $ 85 million. Interestingly, the contract allows the team to pass Ford and only suffer a $ 6.4 million limit hit in 2020, while also earning more than $ 9 million in limit space. The 49ers recruited defensive end Nick Bosa a month after trading for Ford. Bosa was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, perhaps making Ford more expendable.

Alexander was a vital part of San Francisco's defense before suffering injuries in Week 9 and he missed the rest of the season. The 49ers were 8-0 with him in the lineup and ended the regular season 5-3 without him, but still ran to the Super Bowl. He is still 25 years old and entering the second year of a four-year, $ 54 million contract he signed in 2019. Ford and Alexander could probably get a useful capital project in an exchange.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin and security Jaquiski Tartt would likely bring less in return, but their losses would also be easier for the organization to bear.