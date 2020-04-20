The & # 39; After Hours & # 39; of Weeknd stays on top of Billboard 200 for a consecutive month

This week's list also features & # 39; The New Toronto 3 & # 39; by Tory Lanez rising to No. 2 with 64,000 equivalent album units with & # 39; The New Abnormal & # 39; The Land debuting at number 8.

Weekend continues to rule the Billboard 200 chart. Canadian star's latest album, "After Hours," has made a full month at No. 1 on the chart after earning 75,000 additional album equivalent units in the United States in the week ending. on April 16, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Media.

Of the sum, 52,000 are in SEA units, equivalent to 73.7 million transmissions on demand from the tracks on the set. Meanwhile, 20,000 are in album sales and 3,000 in TEA units. The numbers come after the artist releases more than 100 different packages through The Weeknd's website since the album was released.

This week's chart also sees Tory Lanez"The New Toronto 3" rises to number 2 with 64,000 equivalent album units. The album marks the fifth consecutive album on the musician's top five charts. Behind is Lil Uzi Vert"Eternal Atake", which continues to move at number 3 with 61,000 equivalent album units.

Joining others in the Top 10 is Lil baby"My turn", the first on the hit list. The set remains stable at number 4 with 44,000 units. Jumping a place to No. 5 is Bad bunny& # 39; YHLQMDLG & # 39; with 39,000 equivalent album units as Post MaloneThe "Hollywood Bleed" rises from No. 9 to No. 6 with 36,000 units.

How to Roddy Ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial," it stands at number 7 with just under 36,000 units. In the meantime, The earth"The New Abnormal" premieres at number 8 with 35,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, 23,000 come in album sales, while 11,000 are in SEA units with fewer than 1,000 in TEA units.

Bar wave"Pray 4 Love" drops from No. 2 to No. 9 after earning 34,000 equivalent album units. Completing the Top 10 this week is Dua Lipa& # 39; Nostalgia for the future & # 39; with 30,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending April 16, 2020):