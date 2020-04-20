That is why Tiffany Haddish likes Small D ** k Better.

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; shares the advantages of meeting people with little shit during his appearance in an episode of the Facebook series & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tiffany HaddishSize preference may differ from most women. The "Girls Tour"The actress reveals in a new interview that she finds the small penis better than the big one.

"I prefer small penises because I feel that small ones respect you," he shared during his appearance on Jada Pinkett SmithThis week's "Red Table Talk". As for the reason, the actress, who is dating the rapper CommonHe said: "They are kind. They buy you nice gifts. They take you to nice places."

In addition, Tiffany noted that "they will come and clean your house; they will fix their cars for you. Small penises are service penises." Meanwhile, "big penises just do what they want."

Before this, Tiffany raised concerns about her romance with Common when she went to her Instagram account to rant against someone who had allegedly betrayed her. She shared a video of a woman stomping before turning to express her frustration on camera.

Insinuating that the video represented her feelings, the comedian wrote in the caption: "This one for the people who once talked to me for hours, went out with me, slept with me, told me they loved me, that they would fight for me." ….. "Calling the unidentified person" false "," he claimed that the person "turned around and tried to destroy me."

But instead of wishing her sick, she took the higher path saying, "Well, guess what I still love you from the other side of the universe and I'm rubber, you're hitting everything you say wrong about me and everything you're trying to do to hurt me is to bounce off me and stay 10 times longer. "

She continued to leave a message for whoever hurt her as she concluded her post: "Stay strong because I am strong as I get out of your life forever."