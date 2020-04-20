Texas Man Offers Driving Photo Shoot Services To Capture Moments Amid Viral Pandemic

The viral pandemic has taken away many moments due to social distancing. However, a photographer has decided to snap and still capture great memories.

Edwin Nelson, a 26-year-old CPS caseworker, decided to use his photography skills for Easter and is doing it again for Mother's Day.

Being able to make families smile during this uncertain time is something he is proud of.

"I felt great! At first I was a little nervous because I wasn't sure if people would actually participate, because of COVID-19, "he said." However, the bills must be paid! Also, I was trying to differentiate myself from other photographers in my area.

Wanting to be of service to his community, the Port Arthur, Texas resident decided to take car photo shoots to capture precious moments for families.

As you help others capture moments, you make sure you are responsible for maintaining the proper social distance.

"I stay safe by keeping my distance. I have a box of masks, and I will definitely use them. I also carry Lysol and hand sanitizer with me."

Edwin stated that acts of service mean everything to him and he loves being able to help.

"Growing up in a single parent home was definitely a challenge," he shared. “My mother would give the latest to anyone. I saw her help others when she needed help the most, ”he added.

Growing up in a neighborhood where crime was present and having incarcerated loved ones, I knew I wanted to make a difference.

"The reason I went to college for Criminal Justice is to be able to help rehabilitate today's youth," he said.

With COVID-19 impacting the United States, we all have new normals. Most of us are now working from home, face covers and masks are required in most states, and we must stay at least six feet away at all times.

It is refreshing to see that many companies adapt to change to make people happy.