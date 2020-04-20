Tegna reveals "strong" first-quarter results, but broadcaster gets guidance amid "uncertain" uncertainty from COVID-19 advertising – Deadline

Tegna previewed its first quarter results on Monday, saying they exceeded internal targets. But the owner of the local television station, which is in the midst of a power fight with shareholder Standard General, also withdrew the guidance for the full year 2020 and also its prospect for 2021, citing uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Quarterly earnings will reach 39 cents a share, the company said. That would be 15% more than the previous year's quarter and a penny better than Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate. Revenue will be $ 684 million, which would also be just ahead of the street forecast.

The first look at earnings comes more than two weeks before the company officially reports quarterly numbers on May 7.

In addition to the earnings preview, Tegna also scheduled a virtual shareholder meeting for April 30. The meeting will have a consistent vote in the seats of the board. The company has been pitting board nominees against Soohyung Kim, a founding partner of Standard General, which recently increased its stake in Tegna to 12%.

Investors did not appear to be persuaded by pre-market movements, as shares in Tegna declined more than 4% in early operations. The stock has fallen 35% in 2020 to date, reflecting a general drop in local broadcasters due to dark coronavirus-related clouds looming over the advertising sector.

"The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with respect to the broader advertising industry, remains uncertain," the company said in a statement. “We continue to carefully monitor business impacts and be diligent in implementing cost-saving measures to reduce expenses and reduce non-critical capital expenditures. Non-political advertising revenue is affected by the wide variety of control measures in place, including states of emergency, mandatory quarantines, required business closings, "shelter-in-place" orders, and travel restrictions. "