TEEN MOM Kiaya and Teazha execute "Blessing Loop,quot; pyramid scam on fans

MTO News learned that two of the cast members make up MTV Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are pressing a quick cash scam on their social media followers.

(see the couple in the video above)

Kiaya Elliott and his girlfriend Teazha are pushing something called "Blessing Loop,quot; to their followers on social media. Bloessing Loop is a pyramid scam that has other names like "loom circle,quot; and "fractal mandala,quot;.

The scam uses a series of concentric shapes instead of a triangle to get money from the masses to a few scammers at the top.

They explain how it works:

Basically CashApp the person in the middle of the wheel $ 100 and is added to the wheel. When 8 people fill the outer ring of the wheel, that person in the middle gets $ 800 because 8 people sent them $ 100. Then the wheel splits and a new person comes in the middle and the cycle continues until you get to the Half and you get $ 800. It takes you 3 circles to the center, but you only pay $ 100 once. Don't think you won't get your money because the people below you already put money in to make sure they hit half too. Everyone gets paid because everyone wants to get half, and everyone will as long as we keep getting people to sign up. It is not a scam, just an easy way for people to get some extra cash. *** It is not a pyramid scheme, once you are in the middle and you get your $ 800, you are out and you have to pay $ 100 again to re-enter. ***

Fans are calling Young and Pregnant's Kiaya for defrauding people!