Tamron Hall takes a look at Baby Mose's first birthday in new video: TV presenter is endorsing and decorating everything by herself

Look who's turning one! Baby Moses, son of Tamron Hall, is preparing for a big birthday this week.

And due to the restrictions and social distancing established in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tamron will have to do everything on her own.

The television presenter turned to social networks, where she revealed that she would prepare the cake for Moses and decorate it along with other delicacies.

Tamron will also take on the role of party planner and decorate her home at a Baby Shark themed party. the Tamron Hall Show has announced that fans will be able to watch the party on Friday.

She announced: "Tamron begins the weekend with famous pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres about his thoughts on the fourth season of,quot; Nailed It! "Then Dennis Quaid presents us with his new podcast," The Renaissance. "Also, don't forget, it's also Moses' first birthday! Get your vocal cords ready to sing Happy Birthday!

Fans are happy to help baby celebrate the day of the sale.

One person said the following: “Baby Shark, sure! Isn't that the song you used to announce your pregnancy? Yeah baby shark i'm watching baby is liking baby shark. I have a great-niece, and she loves, and she only has one. She likes it when you put it on and you start dancing to the music while you play. "

This follower reached out and shared: “I think you should follow your first mind and heart❤️ !! I don't think you can be wrong if you do😍! Just my opinion! Please post a video of baby Moses' first birthday. I can not wait to see him."

This sponsor said this to the mother of one: "You are going to do what you do well, Moses will be happy. I cannot wait! I have a question for you. Have you learned anything about your husband from this quarantine that surprises you? What have a blessed night! ❤️🙏 ".

This social media user revealed: “Make the two cakes !! One hot Moses for his first birthday photos and the other for a family to celebrate and sing to this beautiful girl. Good luck with the cake decoration! It will be such a special first birthday cake for baby Moses. Well, it will be just Moses from now on. 😊❤️ "

A fifth comment said: “Ahhhhhh. You got it. If you can make homemade baby food, this should be a piece of cake; make the baby shark !!!! I love. I am very happy for you and your family. God bless you and keep you safe.

Ad

This party is going to be exclusive.



Post views:

0 0