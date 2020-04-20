Tamar Braxton will present the new reality series VH1 "To catch a beautician,quot;

# Roommates, Tamar Braxton is a woman of many talents, who fans have had a chance to see (and hear) for the past few years. Well, if you missed her on your TV screens, you're in luck: it has just been announced that Tamar will be presenting a new show for VH1.

@Variety reports, Tamar Braxton is addressing VH1 as host of the new reality series "To Catch A Beautician,quot; alongside former Michelle Obama stylist Johnny Wright. The series has been collected over 20 episodes, in which Tamar and Johnny will come to the rescue of clients whose hair has been ruined by a beautician from her past.

Tamar and Johnny will help disgruntled clients confront stylists who damaged their hair. Johnny will see to it that the estheticians go through a rigorous training camp to ensure that this time the client is satisfied. Now that they have a host of new skills and techniques, estheticians will have the opportunity to redeem themselves by remaking their clients' hair. "To Catch A Beautician,quot; Premieres May 25th at 9 PM on VH1.

2020 is shaping up to be a great year of return for Tamar, as he not only has his new show VH1, but there are also rumors that he has a solo reality series in the works of WE TV called "Get Your Life,quot;. He will also appear in the upcoming sequel to the 2017 crime drama "True To The Game,quot; and his new song "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot; (which is on the movie's soundtrack) is rising in the charts.

"To Catch A Beautician,quot; will be added to the popular VH1 lineup on Monday nights, which includes the "Love & Hip Hop,quot; franchise and continues to be a hit with fans.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!