Stranger Things' Joe Keery raises concern over Twitter hack

Joe Keery appears to be the victim of a Twitter hack.
On Monday, fans of the Strange things Star was concerned when they noticed an influx of tweets from Keery's account, which is rarely used by the actor. According to Tube UKThe tweets featured racist and troublesome messages ranging from accusations that he was "abused,quot; on the set of the hit Netflix drama to insulting other Twitter users.
The hacker also agreed to Keery Strange things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, targeting young actors with a series of callous tweets.
As the hack unfolded in the middle of the night, fans voiced their concern via Twitter, prompting the phrase "Joe Keery hacked,quot; to trend on Twitter. "Someone hacked Joe Keery and is posting the most horrible things," warned one fan. I hope they are working on this now and that he is fine. this is a bad trick guys. "
Acknowledging the timing of the attack, another fan chimed in and wrote, "Knowing that Joe Keery is very well sleeping soundly while everyone he meets is sending unwanted text messages and calling his phone to inform him that his mf twitter was hacked."
John Shearer / Getty Images
In addition to raising awareness of the attack, several fans urged others to report the account's unusual activity as a means to stop the hacker. "Go report @joe_keery He's being hacked … I repeat Steve's account is hacking," another fan tweeted.
Keery has yet to address the incident, but has since removed the tweets made by the hacker. The British publication speculated that the hack was carried out by the Chuckling Squad, which is an infamous hacking group that has carried out several high-profile hacks in the past.
The last post by the 27-year-old actor was a retweet from Strange things director Shawn levyThe behind-the-scenes video of the first day of the cast on set and reuniting with each other. Just a few weeks earlier, the trailer for next season was released, delighting fans as it confirmed an important theory around David HarborJim Hopper's character.
