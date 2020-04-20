Stranger Things' Joe Keery raises concern over Twitter hack

Joe Keery appears to be the victim of a Twitter hack.

On Monday, fans of the Strange things Star was concerned when they noticed an influx of tweets from Keery's account, which is rarely used by the actor. According to Tube UKThe tweets featured racist and troublesome messages ranging from accusations that he was "abused,quot; on the set of the hit Netflix drama to insulting other Twitter users.

The hacker also agreed to Keery Strange things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, targeting young actors with a series of callous tweets.

As the hack unfolded in the middle of the night, fans voiced their concern via Twitter, prompting the phrase "Joe Keery hacked,quot; to trend on Twitter. "Someone hacked Joe Keery and is posting the most horrible things," warned one fan. I hope they are working on this now and that he is fine. this is a bad trick guys. "