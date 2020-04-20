Stolen Woman on Live Instagram – While the Cash Stimulus Flashes !! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A New Jersey woman was robbed, after she flexed a wad of cash on Instagram Live, MTO News found out. And the robbery was captured on video and broadcast live to thousands of people.

The woman was "flexing,quot; on Instagram with a wad of bills. In the video, the woman suggests that she received the cash, at least in part, from the government's stimulus check.

And while she was talking to her viewers about her money, a man walked next to her car and took the money from her hands.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here