Stolen Woman on Live Instagram – While the Cash Stimulus Flashes !! (Graphic)

A New Jersey woman was robbed, after she flexed a wad of cash on Instagram Live, MTO News found out. And the robbery was captured on video and broadcast live to thousands of people.

The woman was "flexing,quot; on Instagram with a wad of bills. In the video, the woman suggests that she received the cash, at least in part, from the government's stimulus check.

And while she was talking to her viewers about her money, a man walked next to her car and took the money from her hands.

See the full video above.

In the video, the thief, whose face was not captured, can be seen snatching the woman's money with BOTH hands, and then runs away. The woman tries to chase the thief, but before he could get out of the car, he was already gone.

The victimized woman's smile quickly turned into a frown as she frantically climbed out of her car to chase the thief in vein.