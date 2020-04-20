Stock markets weakly trading with renewed pessimism – live market updates

Stocks start the week on a low note, with mixed global stocks.
World markets traded lower on Monday as news of the relentless spread of the coronavirus outbreak outweighed signs of progress in some of the worst affected countries.
European markets opened mixed after a largely trading day in Asia, despite a strong recovery in stocks in the United States on Friday. Futures markets forecast that Wall Street would sink when it opens.
The United States appeared to be moving toward stabilizing its response. Lawmakers said they were reaching an agreement for a new small business support package, and President Trump said authorities would intensify the tests. But protests in some states against blockades underscored the economic damage suffered by many households, in the United States and around the world.
Underlining the concern, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They went up, suggesting that investors were putting their money in safer havens. Oil prices soared as futures contracts expired at a time of weakening oil demand.
In other markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.2 percent higher. In mainland China, where authorities extended interest rate cuts to more parts of the economy on Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent.
In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.8 percent. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 index was down nearly 2.5 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 index was lower early, then traded 0.5 percent higher. France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent. In Germany, the DAX index rose 0.7 percent.
Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon seemed ubiquitous in American life, with half of American households equipped with a Prime shipping and purchasing account. Now Amazon is moving aggressively to capitalize on a captive new market of millions of families who can't or don't want to shop normally.
While Amazon might be ready to dominate, The resistance is beginning to merge. Labor organizations, immigrant groups and antitrust activists are working together for the first time in hopes of restricting the company, which they believe uses its power in a way that hurts employees and weakens society.
"If you relentlessly squeeze the workers and suppliers, if you undermine the local companies in each community, if you capture all this surplus under the guise of efficiency and channel those profits to a small number of people, you end up with a system that is very vulnerable,quot;, Said Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Sufficiency and one of the opposition leaders.
The immediate battlefield is the hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers, who are being asked to step forward, even because they fear health risks. A handful of workers publicly protest, something Amazon has never experienced before. The company says it is "working 24 hours a day to deliver needed supplies directly to the doorstep of people in need," but it is also laying off employees who are talking.
"Amazon has never been more powerful, but the consequences of its power have never been more visible," said Mitchell. "It is left uncovered."
Millions of people wonder about rebates from airlines, concert halls, and learning institutions. For the 22 million people who have applied for unemployment benefits, it is likely a simple matter: you get absolutely everything you can. The same for those facing a huge imminent decline in income.
But for consumers who are not yet desperate, it quickly gets complicated.
Some companies that already have their money are not very understanding. Take the airlines: Some of the big airlines are of strategic importance to the economy, and this week they received Their Rescue However, even though they knew they would almost certainly have their hands on our tax dollars, many held the clients' money hostage.
Ticketmaster once again put itself in the sights of consumers by making it appear that they could get their money back only if the shows were canceled rather than postponed. The company now says that it was all a big misunderstanding and that most people can get their money in a month or two.
Equally dependent on the hosts who make the properties available and the guests who rent them, VRBO divides things in half, asking guests to accept as little as 50 percent of the hosts, if they can't find dates. alternatives.
Every request for reimbursement means weighing the financial uncertainty of your home against the perhaps equally precarious state of any person or place that has your money but cannot keep all its promises. There is no rulebook for these decisions.
The coronavirus pandemic has united Americans of different races and income levels in deep pessimism about the economy, in contrast to the widely divergent views that prevailed before the crisis.
According to the results of a survey for The New York, investors in the stock market or not, highly paid or less, black or white, expect a poor or mixed performance of the economy in the next year and prolonged damages in the next five years. . Online Research Signature Times Mono survey.
Those groups also strongly support the strict limits on economic activity that state and local officials have imposed to slow the spread of the virus and minimize its death toll.
Many of those who have lost low-income jobs doubt that they can get back to work soon. But those with high incomes also expect economic problems to persist, despite the fact that they are much less likely to have lost jobs or hours, or are worried about losing them.
One group remains relatively secretive in expressing faith that the economy will experience continuous good times for the next five years and that their own families will be better in a year: conservative Republicans. They are also much more likely to oppose restrictions on activity that public officials have implemented, saying they have gone too far.
Those divisions hint at what could be a major chasm as President Trump continues to pressure local officials to get back to business more quickly, with presidential elections approaching in the fall.
The reports were contributed by Carlos Tejada, Ron Lieber, Ben Casselman and Jim Tankersley.