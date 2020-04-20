Stock markets weakly trading with renewed pessimism – live market updates

Millions of people wonder about rebates from airlines, concert halls, and learning institutions. For the 22 million people who have applied for unemployment benefits, it is likely a simple matter: you get absolutely everything you can. The same for those facing a huge imminent decline in income.

But for consumers who are not yet desperate, it quickly gets complicated.

Some companies that already have their money are not very understanding. Take the airlines: Some of the big airlines are of strategic importance to the economy, and this week they received Their Rescue However, even though they knew they would almost certainly have their hands on our tax dollars, many held the clients' money hostage.

Ticketmaster once again put itself in the sights of consumers by making it appear that they could get their money back only if the shows were canceled rather than postponed. The company now says that it was all a big misunderstanding and that most people can get their money in a month or two.

Equally dependent on the hosts who make the properties available and the guests who rent them, VRBO divides things in half, asking guests to accept as little as 50 percent of the hosts, if they can't find dates. alternatives.

Every request for reimbursement means weighing the financial uncertainty of your home against the perhaps equally precarious state of any person or place that has your money but cannot keep all its promises. There is no rulebook for these decisions.