Steve Spurrier's biting phrases gave him the reputation of being one of the most resourceful and sincere coaches in all of college football.

The "Head Ball Coach,quot; made many enemies with his spicy punches while running the soccer programs in Florida and South Carolina, including his opinion that the state of Florida was really known as "Free Shoes University,quot;, or its sniper in Tennessee. that "you can't spell Citrus without UT,quot;.

Spurrier disclosed which of his zingers was his favorite as he met with the media ahead of the Orange and White game in Tennessee on Friday.

"They were asking me about all those things I said, the Citrus Bowl jokes and the Free Shoes U stuff," Spurrier said on ESPN. "I told them I always thought the best had nothing to do with Tennessee or FSU. It's the one I said about preferring to play Georgia the second week of the season because you can always count on two or three good players being suspended every year. Everyone said, "Did you really say that?" And I said, "Yes, because it's true."

Spurrier, who grew up in Johnson City, Tennessee, was honored with the Robert Neyland Award during the Vols' spring game. Despite tormenting Tennessee fans for years, he wasn't fully booed on the field and received a lot of applause.

When asked on Friday if he was nervous about appearing in front of thousands of potentially hostile Tennessee fans, he was quick to criticize himself.

"Oh, I think I'll be fine," said Spurrier. "I haven't had a win in about three years and I certainly haven't beaten Tennessee, so they will probably take it easy."

While in Florida, Spurrier racked up an 8-4 record against Tennessee. During his time in South Carolina, his record dropped to 5-5. He also split a couple of games at Neyland Stadium while training at Duke.