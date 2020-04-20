Stephen King Sequel Scares Success – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

That, the 2017 version of the classic 1986 Stephen King novel, made the sleepy post-Labor Day box a destination for event movies with a horror image and a September record opening of $ 123.4 million national and $ 189.7 millions worldwide. Therefore, the sequel, which focused on "The Losers Club" as adults battling post-traumatic stress disorder for their childhood terror Pennywise, was destined to be a hit. The question was: how big? Although It's chapter two produced less than the first movie, the sequel released the second-best opening of a horror movie and a September release with $ 91 million in the United States and $ 185 million worldwide. Part of the box office slowdown between deliveries came from Chapter TwoExecution time: 10 minutes less than three hours. Not only was it too long for a horror movie, but it was also a challenge for exhibitors to schedule in the summer off-season (the first That it had a more manageable run time of 2 hours, 15 minutes). While CinemaScore's audience outputs showed viewers enjoyed both sides equally with a B +, Screen Engine / Comscore PostTrak showed a 3 1/2 star response. Nonetheless, he saw a strong participation in an R-rated movie among the under-25 crowd by 50%, with 64% of national ticket buyers between the ages of 18-34.

It's chapter two At $ 79 million it cost 125% more than its first installment, and part of that had to do with its star cast of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. The sequel also grossed less: $ 473 million worldwide compared to the first That$ S $ 701.8M, but it still brought the horror franchise to a total of $ 1.17 billion WW. Due to that decline, post-cash-balance holdings were less than the first film, $ 30 million vs. $ 50 million, most of which was allocated to King, director Andy Muschietti and his production sister Barbara Muschietti. Global revenue was $ 429 million (which includes the studio's box office share at $ 216 million WW), while overall overall costs were $ 260 million. Many have asked about the costs of the video – that's the marketing and distribution expense associated with the worldwide launch of the title's home entertainment, here estimated at $ 23 million. Net profit for It's chapter two ends at $ 169 million to That‘S $ 293.7M.