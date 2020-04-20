Speculation on Kim Jong-Un's health after his absence from key events

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation about Mr's health. Kim after her absence from a key anniversary event.
North Korea celebrated the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Mr. Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung on April 15, but Mr. Kim was not seen.
Daily NK, a specialized website run primarily by defectors from North Korea, quoted unidentified sources within the isolated state as saying that Kim is recovering at a villa in Hyangsan County on the east coast of Mount Kumgang in the east coast, after undergoing the procedure on April 12 in a hospital. .
Reporting from within North Korea is notoriously difficult, especially on matters related to the country's leadership, given the strict control of information.
The South Korean government said it was investigating reports of Mr. Kim's health.
Mr. Kim's health has deteriorated in recent months due to smoking, obesity and overwork, according to the Daily NK report.
Kim went to the hospital after chairing a meeting of the Workers' Party Political Bureau on April 11, where he was last seen in public, according to the report.
Pyongyang they fired multiple short-range missiles last week, which Seoul officials said were also part of Kim Il Sung's birthday celebration. Such military events would generally be observed by Mr. Kim, but there was no report of the test by North Korean state media.