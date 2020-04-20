Sneak Peek: Is Parker Ready To Quit?

Parker McCown needs to be formed or sent.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one Sailing yacht below deckCaptain Glenn Shephard he sits down with the sailor to discuss his attitude.

"Your attitude is a problem, it is a very thin ice that you are on," Captain Glenn reports to his sailor less than two days before. Parsifal IIIThe next letter. "I want you here if I can have the Parker I need. I'm still not convinced; can you do your job?"

"That depends on you, Glenn," Parker replies.

After the captain notices that he is still trying to determine if Parker is ready for another letter, the sailor makes a shocking statement.

"Or is it up to me? Do I take the money I have earned, which is more money than I have ever earned, and finish with this note right now?" Parker reflects. "Or do I risk it, being under twice the pressure?"