Sneak Peek: Is Parker Ready To Quit?

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new one Sailing yacht below deckCaptain Glenn Shephard he sits down with the sailor to discuss his attitude.
"Your attitude is a problem, it is a very thin ice that you are on," Captain Glenn reports to his sailor less than two days before. Parsifal IIIThe next letter. "I want you here if I can have the Parker I need. I'm still not convinced; can you do your job?"
"That depends on you, Glenn," Parker replies.
After the captain notices that he is still trying to determine if Parker is ready for another letter, the sailor makes a shocking statement.
"Or is it up to me? Do I take the money I have earned, which is more money than I have ever earned, and finish with this note right now?" Parker reflects. "Or do I risk it, being under twice the pressure?"
In response to Parker's questions, Captain Glenn makes it clear that he will not make this decision for him.
"There's a level of liking, life is too short to be surrounded by people who don't want to be around me," adds Parker.
"If you think that the best thing for you is to reduce your losses and leave with the money in your pocket, that is your decision," he added. Parsifal III captain states. "So if you want to give me your resignation right now …"
Even though Captain Glenn has been upset with Parker's behavior, he is putting the final decision in the hands of the sailor.
"I don't like leading out of fear. I'm not the type of person who needs to go in and say, 'You're fired!' And throw them off a cliff," says Captain Glenn in a confessional. "I like to lead by giving people the responsibility for your decision. "
As Parker struggles to make a decision, Captain Glenn urges him to "take time and think about it." Meanwhile, with Parker about to leave, the rest of the crew can't help but gossip about the situation.
"It really pisses me off now that Parker could be getting fired," 2nd Stewardess Madison Stalker actions later. "He is one of the few people who has really supported me on this ship."
Sailing yacht below deck airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
