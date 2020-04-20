Singapore seemed to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled

Singapore did almost everything well.

After recording its first coronavirus case on January 23, the thriving city-state meticulously tracked the close contacts of each infected patient, maintaining a sense of normalcy on its streets. The borders were closed to the populations that are likely to transmit the contagion, although the companies remained open. Extensive tests and treatments were free to residents.

But in recent days, Singapore's number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled, with more than 8,000 confirmed cases as of Monday, the highest in Southeast Asia. Most of the new infections occur in crowded dormitories where migrant workers live, without many of the country's wealthiest residents noticing and, it seems, the government itself.

The spread of the coronavirus in this orderly city-state suggests that it might be difficult for the United States, Europe and the rest of the world to return to what it was in the short term, even when the viral curves appear to have flattened out. Although countries can closely track contacts to try to keep an outbreak at bay like Singapore did, the coronavirus sickens, kills and spreads with each passing day, leaving scientists and political leaders rushing to reach their relentless pace and the new dangers.

If anything, the evidence from this intensely urban and hyper-international country hints at a global future in which travel is taboo, borders are closed, quarantines endure, and industries like tourism and entertainment are battered. Weddings, funerals and graduation parties will have to wait. Vulnerable populations, like migrants, cannot be ignored.