Singapore seemed to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled

Singapore did almost everything well.
After recording its first coronavirus case on January 23, the thriving city-state meticulously tracked the close contacts of each infected patient, maintaining a sense of normalcy on its streets. The borders were closed to the populations that are likely to transmit the contagion, although the companies remained open. Extensive tests and treatments were free to residents.
But in recent days, Singapore's number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled, with more than 8,000 confirmed cases as of Monday, the highest in Southeast Asia. Most of the new infections occur in crowded dormitories where migrant workers live, without many of the country's wealthiest residents noticing and, it seems, the government itself.
The spread of the coronavirus in this orderly city-state suggests that it might be difficult for the United States, Europe and the rest of the world to return to what it was in the short term, even when the viral curves appear to have flattened out. Although countries can closely track contacts to try to keep an outbreak at bay like Singapore did, the coronavirus sickens, kills and spreads with each passing day, leaving scientists and political leaders rushing to reach their relentless pace and the new dangers.
If anything, the evidence from this intensely urban and hyper-international country hints at a global future in which travel is taboo, borders are closed, quarantines endure, and industries like tourism and entertainment are battered. Weddings, funerals and graduation parties will have to wait. Vulnerable populations, like migrants, cannot be ignored.
"We will also increasingly adapt to the new normal," said Josip Car, a senior expert in population health science at Nanyang University of Technology in Singapore. "This is the likely future for at least the next 18 months, with this being the expected time to make a first vaccine available at scale."
With the proliferation of cases, Singapore abandoned its strategy of maintaining a normal appearance of life. Schools closed on April 8 and residents must now wear face masks in public. Hundreds of thousands of foreign workers have been quarantined in their cramped rooms, and evidence among them yields hundreds of new cases per day.
"I am very scared, of course," said Monir, a Bangladeshi worker who is not allowed to leave his bedroom even though he needs other medical care. He declined to give his full name because his employer had not authorized him to speak to the press. "There is the Covid, and we cannot leave."
Despite Singapore's entire reputation as a garden city-state that has banished trash and nurtured a highly educated workforce, the compact island nation has long relied on more than a million low-wage workers to build its skyscrapers , clean their floors and operate their bustling harbor. But these foreign migrants, who have little chance of acquiring Singaporean citizenship, have been left out of the country's social safety net, even if a number of regulations guarantee minimum workplace conditions and health care coverage.
The group proved to be a major blind spot in the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the markedly different experiences of wealthy and poorer expatriates in a city-state where 40 percent of residents are foreign-born.
While arrivals at Singapore's air-conditioned airport, with its butterfly gardens and orchid displays, were closely monitored for the coronavirus, the contagion was spreading in government-built dormitories crowded with 200,000 foreign workers, mainly from southern South Korea. Asia and China.
The first low-wage foreign workers tested positive for the coronavirus in February, and their close contacts were quarantined and examined, according to Singapore authorities.
Now dozens of bedrooms and cabins are experiencing outbreaks. Clusters of infections have also appeared on construction sites and an industrial park. On Monday, Singapore recorded 1,426 new cases, mostly linked to migrant testing, a record jump in a country that a month ago had around 300 cases in total.
The Singapore authorities apparently were unable to fully appreciate the infectivity of the virus. Most cases are mild or asymptomatic, and none have so far required critical care, according to the government, perhaps explaining why the spread among the foreign worker population was not detected before.
Equipped with up to 20 workers in a single suffocating room, these foreign worker dormitories have been the site of previous outbreaks of diseases, such as tuberculosis. Residents complain of bug infestations and plumbing issues. Three workers said their rooms had not been disinfected by the coronavirus, despite promises that conditions would improve.
Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore's Minister of Transport, He said in a Facebook post on Sunday that foreign construction workers were receiving "the maximum attention."
"I know that our foreign workers appreciate the efforts," he said. "They know that they are now safer in Singapore than elsewhere, even at home."
Because most new patients are linked to known groups of infection, many of them among migrants, epidemiologists hope that the blockade will help control local transmission. So far, 11 people have died in Singapore of Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, a relatively low death rate. Hospitals are not overwhelmed.
In a video speech on April 10, delivered in three languages to the island's multi-ethnic population, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appealed to a sense of community responsibility.
"It only takes a few people to let their guard down and the virus will escape," he said. "We need everyone to do their part."
Other countries that managed to limit the pandemic within their borders are also struggling with recurrences. China has reported an increase in imported infections, while increased testing has uncovered more cases in Japan.
"The reality is that Americans and Europeans will also face the same problems," said Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore. "My economist friends may not like this, but if trade and economic activity resumes and people start to move without the right measures, there will be waves of subsequent infection."
Singapore officials emphasize that once local transmission is controlled, the government can trace up to 4,000 patient contacts each day, a certain appearance of normalcy should return to the country's well-kept streets. Schools should be able to reopen with staggered hours. Local manufacturing can resume, and goods and services, if not people, can flow again.
But for a country where all flights are international, the ability of a virus to stop travel and world trade remains a shock.
Daniel David, 36, normally imports baby carrots from Australia and Brussels sprouts from the Netherlands to supply hotels, restaurants, and caterers. Now he chases customers who have closed stores and disappeared without paying him. Life has become hyperlocal.
"We are used to getting things from all over the world and mixing them up," said David. "We have to get used to doing our thing."
In the last week of March, passenger traffic from Changi Airport, from which more than 100 airlines flew from Singapore to nearly 400 cities worldwide, fell 98 percent from the previous year. The number of passengers on public transport fell more than 70 percent in the past week.
When visitors from China brought the virus to Singapore in January, Singapore authorities quickly banned flights from the affected areas. Police helped find close contacts of those who tested positive. People returning from their ski vacations in Europe or from their excursions to New York were quarantined in luxurious hotels.
When a second wave of imported cases from Europe and North America appeared, Singapore banned all foreign visitors in the short term. All those who return to the island undergo mandatory quarantine. For over a week, there has only been one imported case of the coronavirus.
But the rapid spread of the virus among foreign workers was a clear lapse in strict planning for the epidemic, which was strengthened after Singapore was hit hard by the SARS virus in 2003.
"We have been warning for years that these high-density dorms are at risk, from fire or viral transmission," said Alex Au, vice president of the Transient Workers' Rights Group, as well. "As a society, we chose to move forward with living conditions that are a risk node for infection because it keeps costs low."
Around the world, people living in shared spaces have experienced an uncontrolled spread, from nursing homes and prisons to cruise ships and aircraft carriers.
Labor experts in Singapore said the quarantine of healthy sick workers in recent weeks had likely accelerated infections. Some of those who test negative are now being separated from the sick to prevent bedrooms from turning into viral Petri dishes.
"Should standards be raised in the dormitories of foreign workers?" wrote Josephine Teo, the Minister of Labor, in a Facebook post. "I don't have any questions in mind, the answer is & # 39; yes & # 39;".
Tens of thousands of Singaporeans have donated funds for the well-being of migrant workers. The expectation is that the government will deliver on its promise to better treat foreign workers.
For now, however, the country is still recovering from the pandemic assault on some of the island's most defenseless people.
On Monday, Singapore imposed a 14-day stay-at-home order on some 180,000 foreign construction workers and their families. Human rights groups worry about how some workers living outside government neighborhoods will get food.
Confined to his room in a government dormitory where hundreds of foreign workers have been infected with the coronavirus, Monir said he had a wish.
"I want to go home," he said.