Simon Cowell and James Corden fighting over One Direction's 10th anniversary reunion

WENN

Simon reportedly wants the group he led in & # 39; The X Factor & # 39; from the UK perform in the final of & # 39; Britain & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;, while James is said to be interested in organizing the return of the boy band.

Up News Info –

Only one directionThe 10th anniversary gathering is rumored to have caused a rift between Simon Cowell and James Corden, who want to organize the return.

Fans are convinced the group will reunite for the milestone later this year (20), after the singers Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson all re-followed ex-member Zayn Malik on Twitter: five years after his sensational departure from the band.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Simon, the group's mentor in "Factor X"United Kingdom wants the band he created to appear in this year's final"Brittany Has Talent"while James, who is friends with the group and has performed a series of parodies with them on his nightly American television show"The Late Late Show with James Corden", is also ready to welcome his return.

"Simon was their mentor, who first came up with the idea of ​​bringing them together as a group and they are one of the most successful acts of one of their shows," said a source. "But while all the guys at One Direction love Simon and enjoy working with him, there are other TV shows today."

"Harry Styles is very good friends with James executive producer Ben Winston, he even used to live with him, so his inclination is to lean towards the James show."

The source also highlighted how the other members of the band are friendly to James and believe that his show is a good platform for the return.

Speaking on the James show recently, Liam joked about the 10th anniversary celebrations: "I am not allowed to say too much because I would be giving it away, but we have been talking a lot more right now. I think we all feel that the 10 year anniversary ) are a very special moment. "