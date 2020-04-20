Sherry Cola performs a dance that will make Kevin Bacon proud

A dance Kevin Bacon will be proud of

In this all-new Wednesday clip The Funny Dance Show, actress and comedian Sherry tail comes loose while dancing to Kenny Loggins& # 39; famous song, Footloose. Thanks to hay bales and plaid shirts, it is clear that Cola is channeling the 1984 movie starring Bacon.

For those who have never seen the musical drama, Footloose It tells the story of a teenager from Chicago who moves to a western city where dancing is prohibited.

However, it seems that she has also incorporated The Red Shoes fairy tale in their number. As seen in the clip above, Cola doesn't find her country pace until she puts on a pair of bright red sneakers.

By putting on the coaches, the Good problem The actress is capable of line dancing, twerk, and more. However, at the end of the performance, Cola takes off her shoes and hugs her less than perfect dance. And, in a joyous turn of events, their backup dancers join in the silly moves.