Shah Rukh Khan talks about Pyaar Karona from Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of Bollywood's biggest stars. Superstars have a large following and their social media profiles are pursued by millions worldwide. SRK and Salman share a close bond and have been friends for years. Although the two of them, like any other friend, have had their share of tough patches, but have always found their way back to each other. Always taking root for each other's projects and also giving special appearances in each other's films, SRK and Salman's friendship is a success among people.

Today, SRK held a #AskSRK session on Twitter and before they knew it, several questions began to arise. One of the fans asked SRK if he had heard Salman's song, Pyaar Karona, which was released today. To which King Khan responded saying, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai …" We say that sums it up pretty well.