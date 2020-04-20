Shah Rukh Khan says he is missing the IPL season this year

Shah Rukh Khan, the name itself is enough to bring various emotions to the heart. The King of Romance has given Hindi cinema several memorable movies and characters to remember for years. SRK is not only a phenomenal actor, he is also an excellent entrepreneur. The megastar has its own production house and its own cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR is part of the Indian Premier League and every year SRK is seen attending various matches of their team, cheering them on from the stands.

However, this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, IPL has been postponed indefinitely. Well, the superstar turned to Twitter to express his feelings about the same thing. You responded to a post that talked about what would happen at the IPL if it were currently active. The actor responded by saying, "Damn, I miss the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the IPL tournament now!"

Damn, now I miss the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the IPL tournament! https://t.co/8lwOBb36Zm – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

We also miss King Khan!