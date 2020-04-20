Shah Rukh Khan lets us all into his domestic quarantine schedule

Shah Rukh Khan may have been away from the big screen, but this superstar has been out and has done a brilliant job where it was needed. After contributing to aid funds for COVID 19 and even offering his Mumbai office to the BMC for quarantine facilities, SRK participated in a closed international concert, called Together At Home with various eminent celebrities, and discussed the adverse effects of the virus.

On a clearer note, SRK conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter today and we have to say that we look forward to this due to their ingenious responses to the questions being asked. In today's session, he was asked about his routine during the confinement and his response, witty and punctual as it always was: "Despite contributing to the population boom, having three children is a delight. They have all the forms and sizes, so the day spends with them for a couple of hours. Then they spend the rest of the day cleaning their toys! "

They also asked him what he had learned from these days of social distancing. To this SRK replied, “That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a little more than just looking for instant gratification 24/7 ".