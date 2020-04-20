Shah Rukh Khan breaks the silence on his upcoming projects

Shah Rukh Khan is surely one of the biggest stars in our country. The actor has several films and characters to his name that have been recorded in glorious pages of Bollywood history. Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero publication, in which the actor took time off to be with his family and read scripts for over a year. Due to the blockade, his plans to do a project have been further boosted and King Khan's large following is eagerly awaiting an update on the same. Shah Rukh hosted a #AskSRK Twitter session today with his fans and soon the question arose about his upcoming meeting. SRK was asked about his career plans, to which the actor said, "Don't tire. It's obvious that I will make some movies … it is obvious that they will be made … and it is obvious that everyone will know."

There have been several rumors that SRK could make a movie with Rajkumar Hirani, however, nothing has yet been confirmed. But at the same time, the actor has also met with several other directors for different projects that have not been confirmed. When asked by a fan if he would like to work with Hollywood directors Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, the actor replied, "Wow, they are both amazing and I've met them … but Raju apna sa lagta hai … nahi?" Well, there could be a clue there!