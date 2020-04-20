Serena Williams jokes about BFF Meghan Markle, “ I never heard of her & # 39; & # 39;

Serena WilliamsReturns deserve a prize!
The tennis legend and fashion designer recently released a Mariah Carey when asked about her best friend, Meghan Markle.
On Monday afternoon, Serena joined her sister, Venus Williams, during a live chat with Naomi Campbell in Youtube. The famous sisters talked about all things beauty, fashion and more with the supermodel.
However, there was one subject that was forbidden for Serena: her best friend and former member of the British royal family.
"Are you happy that your girlfriend has moved to the United States? Meghan Markle," Naomi asked the tennis icon.
Then Serena responded with a quote from Mariah Carey: you know, the singer's infamous moment when she said "I don't know her,quot; in reference to Jennifer Lopez.
"I don't know what you're talking about. I don't know anything about that," Serena said with a cheeky smile and a laugh. "I never saw him, I never heard of her, I don't know her."
Last month, Meghan and Prince harry He left Canada to spend time in sunny Los Angeles. A source told E! News that the couple plans to stay in the City of Angels with their son, Archie Harrison.
"They have started searching homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are chasing their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," a source previously shared with us.
Fans will know that the first Suits The actress was born and raised in Los Angeles. Also, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Is a native of Angeleno.
Mike Egerton / PA Images via Getty Images, TPN / Getty Images
It seems that the famous couple is already enjoying their time in the city.
Last week, they helped out and used their resources to support those in need in the midst of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.
"Meghan and Harry were looking to serve at Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother, who told her that Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to,'" said the CEO of Project. Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News.
Richard added: "They contacted us and came in and gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very committed to everyone they met and asked questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our customers. most vulnerable, people who have compromised immune systems who are most likely to contract the coronavirus. "
The couple delivered six people in the Burbank and Glendale areas and they enjoyed it so much that they asked to help even more.
"They liked it so much that they asked if they could come back, so they did it again yesterday and delivered 14 people to West Hollywood, making 20 deliveries total," Richard explained. "They wanted to free our drivers, who make 50 to 60 deliveries a day, from their workload. They wanted to ease their load and pay tribute to the chefs."
