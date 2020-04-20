Serena Williams jokes about BFF Meghan Markle, “ I never heard of her & # 39; & # 39;

Serena WilliamsReturns deserve a prize!

The tennis legend and fashion designer recently released a Mariah Carey when asked about her best friend, Meghan Markle.

On Monday afternoon, Serena joined her sister, Venus Williams, during a live chat with Naomi Campbell in Youtube. The famous sisters talked about all things beauty, fashion and more with the supermodel.

However, there was one subject that was forbidden for Serena: her best friend and former member of the British royal family.

"Are you happy that your girlfriend has moved to the United States? Meghan Markle," Naomi asked the tennis icon.

Then Serena responded with a quote from Mariah Carey: you know, the singer's infamous moment when she said "I don't know her,quot; in reference to Jennifer Lopez.

"I don't know what you're talking about. I don't know anything about that," Serena said with a cheeky smile and a laugh. "I never saw him, I never heard of her, I don't know her."