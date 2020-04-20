Serena Williams hilariously avoids Naomi Campbell's Meghan Markle question

WENN

When asked about the Duchess of Sussex on the supermodel's YouTube show titled & # 39; No Filter with Naomi & # 39 ;, the 38-year-old tennis star hilariously chooses to ignore.

Up News Info –

Serena Williams recently detained by Naomi CampbellYouTube show "No filter with Naomi". In the episode on Monday, April 20, the tennis legend and the model talked about several things, including: Meghan Markle and the recent relocation of Prince Harry of Canada to the USA. USA

"Are you happy that your girlfriend has moved to the United States?" Naomi asked the 38-year-old athlete, hoping to get some kind of tea from her. However, being a good friend, Serena feigned ignorance and said, "I don't know what you're talking about. I don't know anything about that."

"I mean, they are on the west coast," Naomi continued pressing her. To which, Serena unabashedly replied, "I have never seen her. I have never heard of her. I do not know her."

<br />

While Meghan and Harry have yet to confirm their move, the two were spotted in Los Angeles on April 12 while helping Project Angel Food deliver food on Easter. Los Angeles nonprofit executive director Richard Ayoub told HollywoodLife.com: "The Duke and Duchess wanted to be of service at Easter, and decided to volunteer at Project Angel Food and give a break to our drivers that day. They loved the experience so much that they came back on Wednesday and made more deliveries. "

He added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "totally down to earth," he went on to say, "It was very surprising and truly spectacular that this is the first organization, not only in Los Angeles, but in the United States, that They wanted to work, and that was the Angel Food Project … I greeted them on Easter Sunday. It is the best Easter Sunday I have ever had. "

Before moving to Los Angeles, the couple and their son Archie lived on Vancouver Island, Canada.