See Viola Davis Surprise Friend Emotional Emotional Celebrity IOU

Viola Davis is returning Oscar winner Emmy and Tony who currently stars in the final season of How to escape murder has partnered with siblings Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU aired on Monday, April 27 on HGTV and E! News has your exclusive look.

At Celebrity IOUViola wants to give back to a lifelong friend, Michelle, and transform her home in Minneapolis. Michelle and Viola were roommates during their years at The Juilliard School. Now Michelle is a mother and cancer survivor, and Viola's teams with him Property brothers stars to give your friend a new modern kitchen, an open floor plan, and a room where he can relax and rejuvenate.