See Viola Davis Surprise Friend Emotional Emotional Celebrity IOU

Viola Davis is returning Oscar winner Emmy and Tony who currently stars in the final season of How to escape murder has partnered with siblings Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU aired on Monday, April 27 on HGTV and E! News has your exclusive look.
At Celebrity IOUViola wants to give back to a lifelong friend, Michelle, and transform her home in Minneapolis. Michelle and Viola were roommates during their years at The Juilliard School. Now Michelle is a mother and cancer survivor, and Viola's teams with him Property brothers stars to give your friend a new modern kitchen, an open floor plan, and a room where he can relax and rejuvenate.
"I understand donors in the world, I really understand it,quot;, How to escape murder Star said in a statement. "From time to time, I think the donor can run out, run out, and run out and it should be remembered that it is a gift for people as well. So this renovation of Michelle's house is my gift to her."
The Scott brothers previously teamed up with Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy for episodes of Celebrity IOU. Additional program content can be found on HGTV's digital platforms.
"The reason I want to do this for Michelle is because I love her, and it's my way of showing her my love," Viola said in a statement. "And also because she deserves something just for her."
The previous exclusive promotion shows Viola Davis getting dirty in the renovation. "I wanted to do something big," she says. See the emotional revelation in the video above.
Celebrity IOU airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
