See Mahesh Babu's adorable wish for his mother Indira Devi on her birthday

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest and most followed stars on social media. And although the actor is present on social networks, he likes to keep a low profile since he is very selective about what he publishes. However, the actor made a special post today wishing his mother Indira Devi on her birthday.

The Maharshi actor took social media and shared a wonderful photo of him with his mother Indira. He wrote: "April 20! A very special day from the most special person in my life … Happy birthday Amma,quot;.

Adorable isn't it?

Mahesh's wife, wife Namrata Shirodkar, also wished her mother-in-law a birthday by writing some beautiful posts on social media.. She wrote: "Indiramma as the outside world knows her! I call her,quot; mom "… a girlish woman, a lethal combination of innocence and resistance … she is my store of strength, my version of a superwoman. Wishing her the best birthday … blessings and endless love … I love you mom. "

Now that surely is a happy family.

Mahesh Babu family

