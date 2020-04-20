See Chris Cuomo reunite with his family after the coronavirus quarantine

Chris Cuomo He is a free man.
After spending weeks in quarantine in his basement while fighting COVID-19, the journalist has been reunited with his family. Cuomo, who continued to broadcast his CNN nightly show despite the illness, documented the moment in an unmissable video shared on his Instagram on Monday.
"The official re-entry from the basement," Cuomo said as he climbed the stairs to his living room, noting that he had been "cleared,quot; by the CDC. "This is what I've been dreaming about. Literally for weeks."
The 49-year-old man revealed to his wife, Cristina CuomoShe was also given the green light to exit the isolate after she also tested positive for coronavirus. "My wife was cleared by the CDC. She doesn't have a fever, she no longer has symptoms, and (they have) been in quarantine for more than seven days," he explained.
"We are still a little scared, so I will give you one of these," Cuomo commented, giving Cristina and her three children, Beautiful, Mario and Carolina, the shaka sign.
"This is the dream," he continued, "only to be back here doing normal things."
The proud father then expressed his gratitude to his children for taking a step forward when their parents recovered.
"Thank you for being so nice to me. Thank you for taking care of everything you had to do. Thank you for taking care of me. Bella, thank you for taking a step forward and now adding a family cameraman to your resume. He is rolling his eyes," she added.
Cuomo also shared a new photo with her daughter Carolina, captioned, "First smile in a long time."
During his own health crisis, Cuomo had the support of his brother, the governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo. On Wednesday, April 15, the state leader appeared on Cuomo Primetime to discuss Cristina's diagnosis, where she said to Chris: "You are going to get better soon, because you have to be nearing the end of this. So you will be awake and strong. When all said and done, I don't think this is a bad one experience for (her children). Do you want to talk about growing up a little and seeing reality a little? Bella will step forward, so everything will be fine. I know a bad situation worsens, but everything will be fine. "
