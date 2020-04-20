See Chris Cuomo reunite with his family after the coronavirus quarantine

Chris Cuomo He is a free man.

After spending weeks in quarantine in his basement while fighting COVID-19, the journalist has been reunited with his family. Cuomo, who continued to broadcast his CNN nightly show despite the illness, documented the moment in an unmissable video shared on his Instagram on Monday.

"The official re-entry from the basement," Cuomo said as he climbed the stairs to his living room, noting that he had been "cleared,quot; by the CDC. "This is what I've been dreaming about. Literally for weeks."

The 49-year-old man revealed to his wife, Cristina CuomoShe was also given the green light to exit the isolate after she also tested positive for coronavirus. "My wife was cleared by the CDC. She doesn't have a fever, she no longer has symptoms, and (they have) been in quarantine for more than seven days," he explained.

"We are still a little scared, so I will give you one of these," Cuomo commented, giving Cristina and her three children, Beautiful, Mario and Carolina, the shaka sign.