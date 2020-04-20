See 1D & # 39; s Niall Horan and Liam Payne Troll Louis Tomlinson during the meeting

Niall Horan and Liam Payne they are picking up right where they left off.
On Monday, One Direction students had a virtual meeting on Instagram Live. By joining from their respective homes, the singers met and admitted that they attempted to connect bandmate Louis Tomlinson in the chat.
"Our 3-way FaceTime was really good," Liam joked, to which a shirtless Niall replied, "I mean, it's a lot of fun. We can never get anybody together even if we're not doing anything."
Mocking Louis, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer added: "Although I know for sure that Louis is sitting at home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. Yesterday he was doing the same thing."
The former boybanders' virtual meeting comes a day after Liam confirmed that 1D, which also features Harry Styles and Zayn MalikThey will gather to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary.
During another Instagram Live, the "Strip That Down,quot; singer shared that he and Niall have been "trying to organize the first FaceTime group with the guys right now."
"I can't say too much. Louis fired me for revealing a little bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me," he said, referring to his interview with Sun, where he revealed for the first time that he was trying to get in touch with his 1D peers to organize something for the anniversary.
"We have a 10-year anniversary, so we've all been talking a lot in the past few weeks, which has been really nice," he told the store earlier this month. "You hear the voices of many people and you see old content and different things that we haven't seen in a long time or that we've never seen before, it's very interesting."
Fans also suspected that a reunion was in the works when they noticed that Liam, Harry, Louis, Niall and the official One Direction account started following Zayn on Twitter again after his 2015 departure from the band. In addition to following the "PILLOWTALK,quot; singer, fans noted that Zayn was no longer listed as a "former member,quot; of the band on Google and is now listed as a "vocalist,quot; again.
