See 1D & # 39; s Niall Horan and Liam Payne Troll Louis Tomlinson during the meeting

Niall Horan and Liam Payne they are picking up right where they left off.

On Monday, One Direction students had a virtual meeting on Instagram Live. By joining from their respective homes, the singers met and admitted that they attempted to connect bandmate Louis Tomlinson in the chat.

"Our 3-way FaceTime was really good," Liam joked, to which a shirtless Niall replied, "I mean, it's a lot of fun. We can never get anybody together even if we're not doing anything."

Mocking Louis, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer added: "Although I know for sure that Louis is sitting at home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. Yesterday he was doing the same thing."

The former boybanders' virtual meeting comes a day after Liam confirmed that 1D, which also features Harry Styles and Zayn MalikThey will gather to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary.