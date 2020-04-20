Season 2 of ‘My Brilliant Friend’ heads to China – Deadline

The second season of the Italian language drama. My brilliant friend: the story of a new name Heading to China after Fremantle signed an agreement with three of the country's main platforms.

iQIYI, Youku (Alibaba), and Tencent Video purchased the drama's second season, in addition to re-licensing the first. The deal marks the first time that a non-English European drama has been sold to all three platforms simultaneously.

Based on the second book in Elena Ferrante's hit novel series, the show recently launched on Italy's Rai 1 as the country's highest-rated drama in nearly a year and aired on HBO in the US. USA

Haryaty Rahman, Senior Vice President, Asia Distribution, International, Fremantle, "Ferrante's masterful story has been enjoyed by Chinese readers for years. The first season was a great success for audiences across the country and it is clear that authenticity and the delicacy of friendship between the two female characters resonates with millions across borders. The fact that the series has been sold to the region's largest platforms at the same time non-exclusively is a testament to its popularity. and the growing appetite for world-renowned drama. "

The series is an HBO and Rai Fiction series, produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Fremantle's The Apartment and Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango, in co-production with Mowe and Umedia. The series is directed by Saverio Costanzo, who directs six episodes, and Alice Rohrwacher, who directs two episodes.

The story and scripts are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur are the executive producers.