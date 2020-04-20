Scottish Production Company Appoints Administrators – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Matchlight, the Scottish production company behind the 2012 documentary BBC Three Russell Brand From Recovery Addiction, has collapsed.

Insolvency specialists at Quantuma have been appointed to close the affairs of the Glasgow-based producer after it was first established more than a decade ago. It is not known if Matchlight's disappearance is related to the coronavirus after producers' trading body Pact said the companies have lost £ 250M ($ 312M) as a result of the production shutdown.

According to Matchlight's most recent earnings, presented at Companies House, the company employed 14 people, including its directors, Jacqui Hayden and Ross Wilson. Co-founder David Smith was also part of this employee count, but he actually left the company last year to join television and film investor Screen Scotland as screen director.

In addition to the Russell Brand addition documentary, Matchlight has produced shows including BBC Two. Darcey Bussell: Dancing towards happiness and two seasons of The Highland Midwife for the ViacomCBS Channel 5 network. His most recent commission was the BBC2 documentary art Titian: Behind closed doors.

The company received £ 100,000 ($ 124,000) in development funds from Screen Scotland last year and had a relationship with the Matisse nation and region advisory service, led by The Garden founder Nick Curwin. It was launched as a joint venture with producer and distributor DCD Media in March 2009, and DCD sold its stake in 2014.

The Up News Info has approached Matchlight and Quantuma for comment.