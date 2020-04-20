Scottie Pippen's contract is now a point of discussion after the details of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Scottie doesn't know?

The first two episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance,quot; were released on Sunday night, and every corner of the sports world buzzed. The first episode laid the foundation for the series, discussing some of the ins and outs of Jordan and the 1990s Bulls dynasty teams.

However, the second episode painted a picture of how badly those '90s Bulls teams trusted Scottie Pippen. While there was never any doubt before the series aired that Pippen is the best No. 2 man to chain them, there was apparently a lot of doubt as to whether Pippen played the contract negotiations the right way. In fact, his contract on Monday became a major point of debate.

As detailed by "The Last Dance," in the early '90s, Pippen signed a seven-year contract worth $ 18 million, and this is a fact: The deal underestimated his talent and importance on the court for US teams. Bulls of the 90s, so much so that even owner Jerry Reinsdorf claimed he told Pippen not to take it.

Even through that, there are two opposing schools of thought when it comes to Pippen's contract: those who believe the Bulls underestimated, and screwed, Pippen and those who think Pippen made his own bed. In fact, both sides have their truths and their flaws, and here's why:

& # 39; The Bulls did wrong to Scottie & # 39;

This view is true to some extent. Teams must always be open to paying players their fair value.

This viewpoint also deliberately ignores an important concept: sport is a business. Teams will always find a way to keep their players at the lowest possible cost. This is true for Pippen and the Bulls.

Pippen was in the league for only three seasons at the time, but his value to the Bulls skyrocketed. By Jordan's own admission in Episode 2 of "The Last Dance," Pippen helped unlock the Bulls' true potential, making it apparent that their impact was far greater than the amount of dollars in the contract indicated. signed by Pippen.

But the truth is that, not only in basketball, but in all the main sports, there are few and far between which franchises are willing to recognize the true value of a player; so it should come as no surprise that the Bulls only offered Pippen that $ 18 million. Did the Bulls hurt Pippen? Of course. But it is no different than any other major sports team he has ever done.

But that also directly correlates to the second part of the argument:

& # 39; Scottie knew what he was doing & # 39;

– bomani (@bomani_jones) April 20, 2020

Much of Episode 2 of "The Last Dance,quot; centers on Pippen's contract, one that was worth $ 18 million over seven years, and details Pippen's poor childhood, during which he had to help two family members. who were in a wheelchair. Pippen was a self-made man who rose from team manager to scholarship athlete and was chosen in the first round by the Seattle Supersonics.

While there is no denying that Pippen was absolutely worth more than the $ 18 million he signed for, even with NBA salary regulations at the time, he was still a grown man making his own decision. Even against the impulses of Bulls owner Reinsdorf and agent Jimmy Sexton, Pippen had a determined decision. He noticed that he had people in his corner that he had to take care of, so can you really blame him?

Again: Pippen was a grown man, not an idiot or a boy. You can certainly understand where Pippen came from; When you go from being an unknown relative to someone offering you $ 18 million and you have to care for the people who cared for you, certain priorities take place.

Pippen knew exactly what he was doing. It's not like he's gotten into the deal, after all. And it wasn't so much about the money as it was about the years.

Pippen explained that he was concerned about his health and that he could not capitalize on his success if he had suffered an injury. Well, Pippen remained largely healthy for the duration of his tenure with the Bulls and was the key factor in his championship runs. If you had signed a shorter deal for the money, you would have put yourself in a better position sooner to get paid.

However, that wasn't a big factor, because he charged a lot after leaving the Bulls, anyway. He made $ 11 million with the Rockets in 1998-99, nearly four times his annual salary the previous year ($ 2.78 million). That average soared to $ 16.6 million during a four-year season with the Trail Blazers. He made approximately $ 4.9 and $ 5.8 million with the Bulls in 2003-04 and 2004-05, respectively. So it's safe to say that Pippen worked things out well at the end of the day.