Salman Khan transmits his message to the world with Pyaar Karona

Salman Khan is locked up with his family and close friends on his Panvel farm in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. While enjoying time with his closed friends, he came up with a song, Pyaar Karona, to be released online today.

Salman recently shared the teaser for his song, announcing its release. Speaking about his song, Salman told a newspaper: “I sang the song and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to say to the world: pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na. I had this melody on my mind for a song. The word karona fits very well. So we decided to play it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place. The letters that fit the word karona fit what we were trying to say, while underlining the current situation. It mixed wonderfully with rap. "

Salman mentioned that since people are at home in the middle of a running of the bulls, music can help them de-stress. He also said that since people consume content and have the Internet at home, music felt like the best remedy right now. Pyaar Karona is composed by Sajid-Wajid and the lyrics have been written by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal. Salman himself has sung the song that will come out today.

We can't wait to hear Pyaar Karona from Salman Khan …