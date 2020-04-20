Salman Khan sings a coronavirus-themed song titled Pyaar Karona

The coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world on its feet. The economy is in a terrible state, thousands of people lose their lives every day and the source of income for many around the world has ceased to exist. At a time when everything seems to be going wrong, there is a great need for people to remain positive and hope for a better future. Salman Khan leads the charge with the release of his latest song Pyar Karona.

Earlier today, Salman Khan took to social media and made the official announcement of the release of his latest issue, Pyar Karona. In addition to sharing a link to the song, the actor wrote: "Emotionally, go to raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, get the audio out now!" Listen below.

The actor also raps a part of the song and teaches us some precautionary measures to stay safe from the virus. Salman encouraged people to use their available time to work on their hobbies like playing the guitar, writing poetry, and practicing other works of art. The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and together with Salman. The letter of the relaxing number has been written by Hussain Dalal.