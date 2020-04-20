Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will temporarily end the dispute for a great cause

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh jackmanThe fun fight on social media is over … for now.

On Monday, the actors joined forces to show their support for the All In Challenge and shared that they will be teaming up for a giveaway, helping a lucky fan get an epic lemonade stand to raise money for No Kid Hungry, Feeding America Meals on Wheels and WC Kitchen's coronavirus relief efforts.

To announce their collaboration, Ryan and Hugh starred in a video together and agreed to put a pin on their social media for the important cause.

"People think it started with us, but it didn't." Glutton The star began, followed by Ryan, who continued: "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been deadly enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es." Continuing where he left off, Hugh continued, "For generations, it has been a family honor point to oppose each other," adding that his Laughing Man Coffee Company and the dead Pool The star Aviation Gin company caused a rift among the stars.