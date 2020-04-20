Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will temporarily end the dispute for a great cause

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh jackmanThe fun fight on social media is over … for now.
On Monday, the actors joined forces to show their support for the All In Challenge and shared that they will be teaming up for a giveaway, helping a lucky fan get an epic lemonade stand to raise money for No Kid Hungry, Feeding America Meals on Wheels and WC Kitchen's coronavirus relief efforts.
To announce their collaboration, Ryan and Hugh starred in a video together and agreed to put a pin on their social media for the important cause.
"People think it started with us, but it didn't." Glutton The star began, followed by Ryan, who continued: "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been deadly enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es." Continuing where he left off, Hugh continued, "For generations, it has been a family honor point to oppose each other," adding that his Laughing Man Coffee Company and the dead Pool The star Aviation Gin company caused a rift among the stars.
After doing some hilarious digs with each other, the Marvel stars continued, "We're going to stop our enmity for a day and help sell a different type of drink: lemonade. At your son's lemonade stand. It's true, everything for help fight food insecurity, because nobody deserves to go hungry. "
Sharing the video on his Instagram, Hugh wrote: "I have agreed to trust Ryan to shut up one day. A (very) temporary ceasefire for @allinchallenge."
Last week, Leonardo Dicaprio Helped raise awareness of the All In Challenge with a raffle of his own, offering the chance for a lucky fan to play a supporting role in his next movie. Flower Moon Assassins, which will be led by Martin Scorsese and star Robert de Niro.
"We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help ensure that all families in need have access to food at this critical time," Leonardo shared on Instagram, along with a video of him and the Irish star detailing charity giveaways together. "Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That is why we ask you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you have ever wondered what it is like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and I, this this is your opportunity ".
