Roddy Ricch welcomes baby with longtime girlfriend

Hitmaker from & # 39; The Box & # 39; He has yet to comment on him as a first-time father, but his girlfriend Allie Kay has shared the boy's first photo on social media.

Rapper Roddy Ricch He has become a first-time father.

The creator of "The Box" hits, whose real name is Rodrick Moore Jr., welcomed a baby with girlfriend Allie Kay, who shared her son's first photo on Instagram last week (April 16).

No further details on the boy's birth or name have been released, and Ricch, 21, has yet to comment on the new arrival.

<br />

The couple have reportedly been dating for several years, but have kept their romance largely out of the public eye.