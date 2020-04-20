Rob Mills and Trish Kinane on how the show should go on – Deadline

American idol It was one of the highest-profile entertainment programs that was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC and Fremantle have spent the past few weeks figuring out how to proceed with the format's live shows, going through dozens of stages, including one that would see the audience replaced by virtual Disney characters.

The Disney-owned network and RTL-backed producer have now come up with a plan: schedule four more episodes to narrow down the final 20 contestants to find a winner.

The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest with Justices Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as mentor Bobby Bones, returns with a two-hour episode on Sunday, April 26.

ABC Senior Vice President, Alternate Series, Specials and Nighttime Programming Rob Mills told Deadline that there had been an idea to "put a pin" on the show until the pandemic ended, but that felt "unsatisfactory." "We knew we wanted to get some kind of results this season. You started to see some of the things that artists and musicians were doing on Instagram and Facebook, even some of the things on TV, we realized that there was a way to do something different, but it could also be innovative, that's when the producers started doing shows that you will see in the next two weeks. "

Contestants will have three episodes and the finale to impress the judges, who are also filming remotely in their homes.

American idol Showrunner Trish Kinane, who is also president of Entertainment Programming for producer FremantleMedia North America, told Deadline: "These kids have given up a lot to do these auditions and Hollywood week, it's only right for them to go ahead and crown the next American. Idol. You don't have to win to have a successful career either, Jennifer Hudson came seventh. "

Kinane and her team of around 45 people began to come up with a plan to film the contestants in their own homes, including shipping each of them lighting equipment, costumes, and the latest iPhones so they can film it themselves.

“These are children who are really used to iPhone technology, are very familiar with it and use it every day. In the end, we decided that instead of sending them a complicated camera that a camera operator really needs to use, we would go with the technology they are familiar with. These high-end iPhones are amazing. I wouldn't be surprised if we were using iPhones in the studio in the future, "he said.

Mills added that ABC was working hand-in-hand with Apple. "We are lucky to live in an age where we have technology, even if this had happened five years ago, I don't know if it would be possible." There's a real spirit of power here that's exciting and exhausting, it's been fun discovering it. "

The band has been remotely recording tracks with backup singers adding their parts, producers have made sure the internet is up-to-date, and contestants have figured out where they will be filming themselves, either on a makeshift stage in the garage or out front. to a lake, depending on where they live.

Mills said the fact that there are now only four episodes left means he has become even "fiercer" than ever and that "there is no room for error." "You know someone is a superstar if they're performing in their closet or on a giant stage and the talent we have this season is good enough that viewers feel that way about them, too," he said. "They really do have a chance. They have three performances (before the end) to prove they are the American Idol. You will see people leaving everything on the ground. The show must go on."

One of the challenges for the producers was figuring out where they were going to present the show. Kinane said that they had accidentally given Seacrest theirs. American idol desktop as a gift after the show ended on Fox. “We need a base of operations to return. You don't want it to be chaotic. Ryan is his home, everything goes through him for live shows. He has an American Idol desk and a neon logo in his garage. Now he's unpacked and in the middle of his house, so Ryan will go behind an American Idol desk to stage the show. It's been packed for three and a half years, but now the time has come. "