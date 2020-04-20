Reporter asks Trump why he held protests amid the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

President Donald Trump's attacks on the media were relatively tame at the last coronavirus press conference. He even gave some praise to PBS NewsHourYamiche Alcindor, someone he has previously attacked for asking "nasty" questions.

But on Monday, Alcindor put pressure on the president about someone he recently interviewed who said his family became ill and did not take precautions "mainly because the president was not taking him seriously."

"Are you concerned that minimizing the virus may make some people sick?" she asked.

Trump replied: “And many people love Trump. Many people love me. You see them all the time. I guess I'm here for a reason, and from what I know, I won. And I think we will win again. I think we are going to win in a landslide. "

He then referred to one of his main defenses to the White House response: a "China ban, when China cannot enter" in late January. In reality, they were restrictions that did not completely cut the flow of travel from that country. He also said that before March, "we put a ban on Europe, where Europe cannot enter." But European travel restrictions didn't start until March 13, two days after they were announced.

That said, Trump defended the response, noting that China's restrictions were put in place "before anyone in this country died."

"So how can you say I wasn't taking it seriously?" Trump asked Alcindor.

However, Alcindor asked the president why, if he was not minimizing the threat of the virus, he continued to organize demonstrations in February and March, where large numbers of people gathered.

Trump replied. "I don't know about demonstrations … I know one thing. I haven't left the White House in months, except for a brief moment to comfort a ship …"

"You had a demonstration in March," Alcindor intervened.

"I don't know? Did I hold a rally? Sorry. I'm holding a rally," said Trump, a bit mockingly. "Let me tell you. When I did this in January, there were practically no cases or deaths. "

While Trump defended the administration's response at other points in the briefing, there was a lot of discussion among members of the coronavirus task force on the issue of testing, which is front and center as governors try to determine whether they will reopen their economies.

Vice President Mike Pence said, "We have enough testing capacity today for all states in the United States to go to phase one if they meet the other 14-day criteria and enough hospital capacity to prepare for any eventuality that may occur." The administration revealed last week a series of "criteria" for states to meet if they are to begin the process of reopening their economies, even though Trump himself has encouraged protests against quarantine against state governors. they still don't do that. limit.

That being said, evidence remains a great question mark. Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, told CNN on Sunday that the lack of evidence was "the number one problem in the United States" as they are a benchmark for determining the spread of the virus.

So on Monday, Hogan announced that his state had managed to secure 500,000 tests from South Korea.

However, in the briefing, Trump criticized Hogan for not realizing that there were some 5,000 labs that the administration identified to help assess capacity. He said Hogan "could have saved a lot of money."

But the governors say that testing capacity is only part of the story, as a problem has been the lack of swabs and reagents for testing. Following Trump's criticism, Hogan said on CNN that he wasn't sure what the president was trying to say, but that one of his problems was access to federal laboratory facilities in his state.