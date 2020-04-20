renewables: renewables can support a resilient and equitable recovery: report – Latest news

New Delhi, transforming energy based on renewable energy is an opportunity to achieve international climate goals while driving economic growth, creating millions of jobs and improving human well-being by 2050 amid the Covid-19 crisis, said the first Global Renewable Energy Outlook launched by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Monday.

While a path to deeper decarbonization requires a total energy investment of up to $ 130 billion, the socio-economic gains from such an investment would be enormous, the Outlook revealed.

The transformation of the energy system could boost the cumulative gains in world GDP above usual business by $ 98 trillion between now and 2050.

It would nearly quadruple renewable energy jobs to 42 million, expand energy efficiency jobs to 21 million, and add 15 million in system flexibility.

IRENA CEO Francesco La Camera said: "Governments face the difficult task of controlling the health emergency while introducing significant stimulus and recovery measures. The crisis has exposed deep-seated vulnerabilities in the current system.

"IRENA's perspective shows ways to build more sustainable, equitable and resilient economies by aligning short-term recovery efforts with the medium and long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Agenda."

"By accelerating renewable energy and making the energy transition an integral part of the broader recovery, governments can achieve multiple economic and social goals in pursuit of a resilient future that leaves no one behind," Camera said.

Global Renewables Outlook examines the basic components of an energy system along with the investment strategies and policy frameworks necessary to manage the transition.

Explore ways to reduce global CO2 emissions by at least 70 percent by 2050.

Furthermore, a new perspective on deeper decarbonization shows a path to zero and zero net emissions.

Building on five technology pillars, particularly green hydrogen and extended end-use electrification, could help replace fossil fuels and reduce emissions in heavy industry and hard-to-decarbonise sectors.

The low-carbon investment would pay significantly, according to Outlook, with savings eight times more than the costs when taking into account the reduced environmental and health externalities.

A climate safe route would require cumulative energy investments of $ 110 trillion by 2050, but achieving full carbon neutrality would add another $ 20 trillion.

The Outlook also examined energy and socio-economic transition pathways in 10 regions of the world.

Despite varied paths, all regions are expected to see a higher share of renewable energy use, with Southeast Asia, Latin America, the European Union, and sub-Saharan Africa on the verge of reaching 70-80 percent of their total energy mixes by 2050.

Similarly, electrification of end uses, such as heat and transportation, would increase everywhere, exceeding 50 percent in East Asia, North America, and much of Europe.

All regions would also significantly increase their well-being and witness net employment gains in the energy sector despite fossil fuel losses.

However, regional employment gains across the economy are unevenly distributed.

While regional GDP growth would show considerable variation, most regions could expect gains.

Raising ambitions at the regional and national levels will be crucial to meeting interrelated energy and climate goals and reaping socio-economic well-being.

Stronger coordination at the international, regional and national levels will be equally important, Outlook concludes, with financial support directed where necessary, even to the most vulnerable countries and communities.

As a partner of the Climate Investment Platform, launched to boost the absorption of clean energy and mobilize clean investments, IRENA will advance collaborative action aimed at helping countries create favorable conditions and unlock renewable investment.

