Read Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan's special plea for Corona Warriors

Our Bollywood brigade is really coming together to fight the pandemic in its own way. While stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have contributed large amounts to PM CARES relief funds, young stars like Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan are also doing their part to raise awareness and contribute to aid funds. Now Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have presented a special plea for the Crown Warriors.

Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan asked Corona virus survivors to donate their blood to help other patients diagnosed with COVID-19 heal faster. Ajay tweeted: "If you have recovered from COVID19, you are a warrior of the Crown. We need an army of those warriors to defeat this invisible enemy. Your blood contains bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood as well others, especially the more serious ones, can recover. Register now. "

Hrithik Roshan also took to Twitter and wrote: "The Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai is on a mission that needs the support of all those who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus. If you have passed the quarantine of 14 days after testing positive, and after From the last negative result, your blood contains cells that can kill the virus. If you donate your blood, others can also recover, especially those who are serious. Register now to donate your blood and save lives. Contact: Dr. Swapneil Parikh Email: Dr. swapneilparikh @ gmail.com No: 8369629902. "Congratulations to you guys!