Ranking of Michael Jordan's Top Five Baseball Cards

Within three minutes and 11 seconds of the first episode of "The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan, the best baseball player to ever have a pair of smiles and says, "I took a vacation from 18 months hiatus. "

He doesn't talk about what he did during those holidays, but we know it. Michael Jordan played baseball. He prepared for 127 games with the Double-A Birmingham Barons in the Chicago White Sox organization. Jordan hit .202, stole 30 bases, hit three home runs and hit 51 runs for the Barons.

It also added a wonderful spark to the world of baseball cards. In a moment, we'll look at the best MJ baseball cards (not necessarily the most valuable). First though, a quick history of regret and baseball / basketball cards.

My friend Tommy lived a block from me in the suburbs of St. Louis, and we both loved baseball cards. We drove our bikes to the Ben Franklin dollar store or local baseball card store and bought as many 1987 Topps packs as we could with our allotment / lawn mowing money. Her father, Big Tom, was friendly with the owner of another baseball card store, one that was too far to ride a bike, so he didn't get there often.

The owner of that store, which had the same name as SBL in St. Louis, for Stan (Musial), Bob (Gibson) and Lou (Brock), knew that his father liked basketball.

"We just received this," he told Big Tom one day. "No one is going to buy them. They are yours if you want."

Big Tom quickly bought three boxes of 1986-87 Fleer basketball cards, for $ 12 each. Yes. You're getting ahead of me. The cheapest "buy it now,quot; price for SINGLE PACKAGE 1986-87 Fleer on eBay right now is $ 600.

Anyway, the Toms opened the packets of basketball cards, then put them in a box and put them in a closet. Cards weren't thought much more for a couple of years. Later, Beckett released his first basketball card magazine, the April / May 1990 issue with MJ on the cover. Tommy moved up to the Fleer list from 1986-87 and, shall we say, was surprised.

"It could have taken us 10 seconds," he told me Monday, "from the moment we saw that first Beckett to the moment we sold that first batch."

The first batch included a complete set and an additional rookie from Michael Jordan. They authorized $ 1,000, which was a crazy return on a $ 36 "investment,quot; a couple of years ago. Tommy appropriately bought his first pair of Air Jordans and a shotgun. They sold the rest of the lot years later for $ 2,500. This included MJ's final rookie and other cards from that set.

But I am the real winner here, because I still have ALL my 1987 Topps cards.

Anyway, here are the top five Michael Jordan baseball cards.

No. 1. 1991 Top Deck, SP1

Why this card is great: This was the first MJ card released on a baseball set, and it was obviously long before the hoop legend traded shoes for cleats. One day Jordan took batting practice in a White Sox uniform (remember, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf also owned the ChiSox) and Upper Deck used a picture of that time on this card. And, Upper Deck cleverly made the card as a "short print,quot; insert for its 1991 set, creating the idea of ​​scarcity. Turns out it wasn't as rare as previously thought, but it's still a fun letter. I bought four boxes of the 1991 Upper Deck last year, it's a fun game for a minimal investment ($ 10), and I found two of the SP1s. Exciting both times, I promise you.

No. 2. 1994 Collector’s Choice, No. 661

Why this card is great: It's Michael Jordan doing a jump shot with a baseball. Look at the shape and focus. Is almost perfect. And the Collector’s Choice packs were reasonably priced, which meant this was your best bet for an MJ card (although you can't even find Series 2 boxes on eBay right now).

No. 3. 1995 Top Cover, No. 200

Why this card is great: I mean, it would be hard to name two more immediately recognizable Chicago sports icons than Michael Jordan and Harry Caray. I irrationally love this baseball card.

No. 4. 1994 Top Cover, No. 19

Why this card is great: We are used to seeing an intense Jordan attacking the hoop or looking at an opponent on the court. However, this is an intense load for Jordan after what is undoubtedly a fast-sinking baseball heading towards the backyard grass.

No. 5. 1995 Collector’s Choice, No. 500

Why this card is great: Another great photo of Collector’s Choice (underrated sets for photography). This is MJ as it always seemed to be: with a camera pointed directly at his face.